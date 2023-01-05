Ex-Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis named a finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame — one day later than originally planned out of respect for Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin — has released the list of finalists for its 2023 class. Former New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis is among the 15 modern-era players voted into the next round.

Revis originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2007, and over the next few seasons established himself as one of the best cornerbacks of his era. He was traded from New York to Tampa Bay in 2013 but was cut after one season. Within hours of his release, the Patriots picked him up.

Revis spent the 2014 season in New England and saw action in all 16 regular season games as well as three playoff contests, registering three interceptions, a fumble recovery and one sack. Not only was he voted to the Pro Bowl and first All-Pro team that year, he also played a crucial role in the Patriots winning the Super Bowl to cap that season — his first and only championship ring.

Despite his success, New England opted against picking up his contract option for 2015. Revis ended his career with a two-year stint in New York, plus another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Along the way, he did manage to build a Hall of Fame-worthy résumé. Revis is a four-time first-team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and member of the NFL’s Team of the 2010s.

He is not the only Hall of Fame finalist associated with the Patriots, though. Wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne also spent time with the organization, but neither of them played a single down of non-preseason football for the organization.

Other Finalists

DE Jared Allen, OT Willie Anderson, CB/S Ronde Barber, LB Dwight Freeney, WR/RS Devin Hester, WR Andre Johnson, CB Albert Lewis, OT Joe Thomas, LB Zach Thomas, LB DeMarcus Ware, LB Patrick Willis, S Darren Woodson

While Revis has a good shot at making the Hall of Fame, the others associated with the Patriots will face some strong competition. Nonetheless, all of the players listed here are worthy of Hall of Fame recognition.

Patriots who failed to make the cut

WR Henry Ellard, LB James Harrison, S Rodney Harrison, RB Fred Taylor, DT Vince Wilfork

*offseason member only

The biggest names on the list of former Patriots unable to advance to the round of finalists are Vince Wilfork and Rodney Harrison.

Wilfork joined the Patriots as a first-round draft selection in 2004 and went on to spend 11 seasons with the team. One of the best defensive tackles of his era and a cornerstone of two Super Bowl-winning defenses, he appeared in a combined 179 regular season and playoff games for the club. A five-time Pro Bowler and member of the Patriots’ Teams of the 2000s and 2010s as well as their 50th Anniversary squad, Wilfork finished his career with a two-year stint in Houston.

Harrison was originally acquired by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in 2003. The former San Diego Chargers fifth-round draft choice would go on to spend the final six seasons of his fifteen-year career in New England, where he was a cornerstone of a team that won the Super Bowl in 2003 and 2004. A member of the Patriots’ 50th anniversary squad and Team of the 2000s, Harrison appeared in a combined 72 regular season and playoff games for the club.

The other ex-Patriots on the list of players failing to advance past the semifinals consists of some short-time members of the team: Fred Taylor, Henry Ellard and James Harrison all joined New England on the tail end of their careers.