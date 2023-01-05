Patriots vs. Bills Thursday injury report: Jonnu Smith, Marcus Jones return as limited for New England

Tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Marcus Jones both were back at practice Thursday in Foxborough after missing the past week while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Their return was preceded by wide receiver DeVante Parker, who had been sidelined for three weeks before being listed as limited.

But the New England Patriots’ preparations for playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 continued elsewhere.

“Damar Hamlin’s been I think on everyone’s minds and their thoughts since Monday night,” head coach Bill Belichick said to begin his press conference. “Our entire team and organization on behalf of them have extended our thoughts and prayers to the Bills, their organization, Coach [Sean] McDermott, their team. Also, to Coach [Zac] Taylor and the Bengals. So, we’re kind of sandwiched right around both of those teams the way the schedule has fallen. Certainly, the news from a little earlier this morning about Damar’s progress is great news and encouraging for all of us.”

The 24-year-old safety remains in intensive care in the surgical and trauma ICU room at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

An update we were all hoping for. ❤️ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 5, 2023

Below is the second injury report ahead of Sunday’s scheduled 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

DT Davon Godchaux (illness)

Bills

G Rodger Saffold (veteran rest)

S Jordan Poyer (knee/veteran rest)

New England’s 53-man roster went without one on Thursday as Godchaux missed practice due to an illness. The veteran defensive tackle was not listed on the initial injury report leading up to the AFC East finale. Through 16 starts this season, he stands with 59 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

CB Marcus Jones (concussion)

CB Myles Bryant (shoulder)

S Brenden Schooler (hip)

Bills

QB Josh Allen (ankle/right elbow)

TE Dawson Knox (hip)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

LB Matt Milano (knee)

LB Tyrel Dodson (knee)

CB Taron Johnson (concussion)

With a pair returning from the league’s protocol, eight in all practiced in a partial capacity for the Patriots on Thursday. Those eight would also include undrafted defensive backs from past and present. Both Bryant and Schooler, who went unlisted the afternoon prior, are managing shoulder and hip injuries, respectively.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Bills

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

No Patriots would be upgraded from limited to full participation on Thursday. But Lewis continued to that degree for the Bills. The fourth-year cornerback had also been estimated as a full participant during Wednesday’s walkthrough in Orchard Park.