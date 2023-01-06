Patriots vs. Bills Friday injury report: Five listed as questionable for New England ahead of finale

The final practice of the regular season included a full 53-man roster for the New England Patriots.

Five have since been listed as questionable to face the Buffalo Bills, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, tight end Jonnu Smith, cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills, as well as core special-teamer Brenden Schooler. Each remained limited participants on Friday.

But the developments out of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, held the weight of the week.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

The “3” in each 30-yard line around the league will be outlined by Buffalo’s colors in support of Hamlin, who has been placed on injured reserve by the organization.

Here’s the last injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET finale at Highmark Stadium.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)

CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

S Brenden Schooler (hip)

Bills

No players listed

Of the handful questionable for New England, Smith missed the previous game against the Miami Dolphins due to a concussion while Mills last played on Nov. 24 against the Minnesota Vikings due to a groin injury. Yet starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux returned to Patriots practice after being sidelined on Thursday due to an illness. In addition, veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker and rookie cornerback Marcus Jones both will go without Week 18 game designations after clearing the NFL’s protocol. As for Buffalo, perennial Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs received a rest day to conclude AFC East prep and starting corner Taron Johnson went as a full participant. The Bills activated sixth-round draft pick Christian Benford from injured reserve Friday afternoon, as well.