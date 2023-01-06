The New England Patriots have suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones, according to Friday’s NFL transaction wire.

Both were placed on reserve/suspended by club, reverting to Dec. 31, after previously residing on injured reserve.

Bailey, 25, saw his 21-day practice window open on Dec. 21 after being sent to IR on Nov. 19 due to a back injury. But Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Friday that the 2019 fifth-round draft pick from Stanford was “ineligible” to return this season as his “time period expired.” A former Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro, Bailey signed a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension during training camp before averaging career lows with 42.1 yards per punt and 35.3 net yards per punt through nine games.

Jones, 25, had been moved to IR on New Year’s Eve due to a knee injury that kept him out of consecutive games before ending his rookie campaign. The fourth-round draft choice by way of USC and Arizona State recorded 30 tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery and two interceptions prior to then, including a touchdown return. Starting twice in the New England secondary, he totaled 454 defensive snaps in 2022.

Jamal Tooson, Jones’ agent, issued a statement following the suspension to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Statement from @jtoosonlaw, agent for #Patriots CB Jack Jones, regarding Jones’ being placed on the reserve/suspended list today. pic.twitter.com/fQg0fyeBcl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2023

“I’m aware of the situation involving my client Jack Jones,” Tooson’s statement read. “Jack is focused on recovering and getting back to help the Patriots as soon as possible. Regarding the suspension, it appears to be based on miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process. I’m hopeful we’ll reach an amicable resolution for both Jack and the Patriots.”

The Buffalo Bills host Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET finale at Highmark Stadium.