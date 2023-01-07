Patriots rooting guide: Saturday slate has an impact on New England’s playoff outlook

After what was a difficult week for the entire NFL, the league will finally return to normalcy.

Week 18 is on the schedule and it will be kicked off by a double-header on Saturday. The New England Patriots will not be involved — they will play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET — but they will nonetheless keep a close eye on the action.

With that said, welcome to our second-to-last regular season Patriots Rooting Guide.

4:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-10): Go good game! Maybe a Chiefs win convinces the Raiders to part ways with Josh McDaniels after one season — which would allow for a return to New England — but that’s a hypothetical. Realistically, the game has no impact on the Patriots. | ESPN, ABC, fuboTV

8:15 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (7-9) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8): Go Jags! Sorry, Mike Vrabel, this is a pretty straight-forward pick. This is one of three games — including Miami’s and Pittsburgh’s — that need to go the Patriots’ way if they want to make the playoffs even with a loss in Buffalo. Just look at it this way: a Titans loss improves New England’s odds from 35 to 41 percent; a Titans win and they fall all the way down to 17. | ESPN, ABC, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss today’s games, and to take a look at this story stream for all of our Patriots-Bills coverage.