The New England Patriots have elevated tight end Matt Sokol and linebacker Calvin Munson from the practice squad for Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills.

Sokol, 27, reverted last Monday after his second standard elevation of the regular season. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound tight end has played 18 snaps on offense and four snaps on special teams since signing to New England’s practice squad at its formation. Undrafted out of Michigan State in 2019, Sokol made previous stops with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions before being claimed off waivers in May.

Munson, 28, returned to Foxborough in October after being released from the Miami Dolphins’ injured reserve. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker previously spent parts of 2018, 2019 and 2021 with the organization after entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Giants in 2017. A San Diego State product, Super Bowl LIII champion and veteran of 42 career games, Munson recently earned a black jersey as a practice player of the week.

New England downgraded tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Jalen Mills to out prior to traveling to Buffalo, leaving three members of the final injury report listed as questionable for the finale.

Sunday’s kickoff at Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.