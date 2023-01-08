Patriots vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New England Patriots (+7.5) will travel to Western New York to take on the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills (-7.5) on their home turf. This game will feature a lot of emotion following Damar Hamlin’s in-game collapse on Monday, and has huge implications on the playoff picture.

Let’s find out how you can watch the contest.

Week 18: New England Patriots (8-8) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Kickoff: Sunday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Broadcast: CBS, WBZ-TV Channel 4

Live stream: fuboTV (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here)

Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), NFL app (click here)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (click here for full list of stations), Sports USA, SiriusXM (New England: 384, Buffalo: 228)

Odds: Bills -7.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook (Click here)

SB Nation Affiliate: Buffalo Rumblings

