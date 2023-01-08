Standing at 8-8, the New England Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills in a crucial Week 18 showdown. In order to make the playoffs under their own power, the Patriots need a win over their division rivals.

The depth chart below, based on an idea from our friends at Pride Of Detroit, is designed to give fans a brief overview of where the team stands heading into this week’s contest. Players who have been declared inactive or are otherwise unavailable are marked accordingly (their names are in italics) as are projected starters (their names are marked by an asterisk*).

So, with that said, let’s take a look at New England’s current depth chart.

Patriots depth chart: Week 18 vs. Bills

Sunday, January 8, 1 p.m. ET | Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park NY | Broadcast Information | Inactives

Quarterback

Mac Jones* (10)

Bailey Zappe (4)

Garrett Gilbert (19): Practice squad

Brian Hoyer (5): Injured reserve (eligible to return: yes)

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson* (38)

Damien Harris (37)

Pierre Strong Jr. (35 | ST)

Kevin Harris (36): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)

J.J. Taylor (42): Practice squad

Ty Montgomery II (14): Injured reserve (eligible to return: yes — OUT FOR THE YEAR)

Wide receiver

Jakobi Meyers* (16)

DeVante Parker* (1)

Kendrick Bourne* (84)

Nelson Agholor (15)

Tyquan Thornton (11)

Matthew Slater (18 | ST)

Raleigh Webb (44 | ST)

Lynn Bowden Jr. (86): Practice squad

Tre Nixon (82): Practice squad

Tight end

Hunter Henry* (85)

Matt Sokol (87): Practice squad elevation

Jonnu Smith (81): Game-day inactive (concussion)

Scotty Washington (88): Practice squad injured reserve (eligible to return: AFC Championship Game)

Offensive tackles

Trent Brown* (77 | LT)

Conor McDermott* (75 | RT)

Yodny Cajuste (72)

Isaiah Wynn (76): Injured reserve (eligible to return: Wild Card Playoffs)

Marcus Cannon (61): Injured reserve (eligible to return: yes)

Andrew Stueber (64): Reserve/Non-football injury (eligible to return: yes)

Interior offensive line

Cole Strange* (69 | LG)

David Andrews* (60 | C)

Michael Onwenu* (71 | RG)

James Ferentz (65)

Kody Russey (66)

Bill Murray (62): Practice squad

Hayden Howerton (67): Practice squad

Chasen Hines (63): Injured reserve (eligible to return: yes)

Interior defensive line

Christian Barmore* (90)

Davon Godchaux* (92)

Deatrich Wise Jr.* (91)

Lawrence Guy Sr. (93)

Daniel Ekuale (95)

Carl Davis Jr. (98)

Sam Roberts (96): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70): Practice squad

LaBryan Ray (74): Practice squad injured reserve (eligible to return: yes)

Defensive edge

Matthew Judon* (9)

Josh Uche (55)

Anfernee Jennings (58)

DaMarcus Mitchell (97 | ST)

Off-the-ball linebacker

Ja’Whaun Bentley* (8)

Jahlani Tavai* (48 | ST)

Raekwon McMillan (50)

Mack Wilson Sr. (30 | ST)

Calvin Munson (43 | ST): Practice squad elevation

Jamie Collins Sr. (99): Practice squad

Terez Hall (59): Practice squad

Cornerback

Jonathan Jones* (31)

Marcus Jones* (25 | KR | PR)

Myles Bryant* (27)

Tae Hayes (39)

Jalen Mills (2): Game-day inactive (groin)

Shaun Wade (26): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)

Quandre Mosely (34): Practice squad

Jack Jones (13): Injured reserve/Suspended (eligible to return: AFC Championship Game)

Safety

Devin McCourty* (32)

Kyle Dugger* (23)

Adrian Phillips (21)

Jabrill Peppers (3)

Brenden Schooler (41 | ST): Game-day inactive (hip)

Joshuah Bledsoe (24): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)

Brad Hawkins (29): Practice squad

Cody Davis (22): Injured reserve (eligible to return: yes — OUT FOR THE YEAR)

Specialists