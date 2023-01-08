Standing at 8-8, the New England Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills in a crucial Week 18 showdown. In order to make the playoffs under their own power, the Patriots need a win over their division rivals.
The depth chart below, based on an idea from our friends at Pride Of Detroit, is designed to give fans a brief overview of where the team stands heading into this week’s contest. Players who have been declared inactive or are otherwise unavailable are marked accordingly (their names are in italics) as are projected starters (their names are marked by an asterisk*).
So, with that said, let’s take a look at New England’s current depth chart.
Patriots depth chart: Week 18 vs. Bills
Sunday, January 8, 1 p.m. ET | Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park NY | Broadcast Information | Inactives
Quarterback
- Mac Jones* (10)
- Bailey Zappe (4)
- Garrett Gilbert (19): Practice squad
- Brian Hoyer (5): Injured reserve (eligible to return: yes)
Running back
- Rhamondre Stevenson* (38)
- Damien Harris (37)
- Pierre Strong Jr. (35 | ST)
- Kevin Harris (36): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)
- J.J. Taylor (42): Practice squad
- Ty Montgomery II (14): Injured reserve (eligible to return: yes — OUT FOR THE YEAR)
Wide receiver
- Jakobi Meyers* (16)
- DeVante Parker* (1)
- Kendrick Bourne* (84)
- Nelson Agholor (15)
- Tyquan Thornton (11)
- Matthew Slater (18 | ST)
- Raleigh Webb (44 | ST)
- Lynn Bowden Jr. (86): Practice squad
- Tre Nixon (82): Practice squad
Tight end
- Hunter Henry* (85)
- Matt Sokol (87): Practice squad elevation
- Jonnu Smith (81): Game-day inactive (concussion)
- Scotty Washington (88): Practice squad injured reserve (eligible to return: AFC Championship Game)
Offensive tackles
- Trent Brown* (77 | LT)
- Conor McDermott* (75 | RT)
- Yodny Cajuste (72)
- Isaiah Wynn (76): Injured reserve (eligible to return: Wild Card Playoffs)
- Marcus Cannon (61): Injured reserve (eligible to return: yes)
- Andrew Stueber (64): Reserve/Non-football injury (eligible to return: yes)
Interior offensive line
- Cole Strange* (69 | LG)
- David Andrews* (60 | C)
- Michael Onwenu* (71 | RG)
- James Ferentz (65)
- Kody Russey (66)
- Bill Murray (62): Practice squad
- Hayden Howerton (67): Practice squad
- Chasen Hines (63): Injured reserve (eligible to return: yes)
Interior defensive line
- Christian Barmore* (90)
- Davon Godchaux* (92)
- Deatrich Wise Jr.* (91)
- Lawrence Guy Sr. (93)
- Daniel Ekuale (95)
- Carl Davis Jr. (98)
- Sam Roberts (96): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)
- Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70): Practice squad
- LaBryan Ray (74): Practice squad injured reserve (eligible to return: yes)
Defensive edge
- Matthew Judon* (9)
- Josh Uche (55)
- Anfernee Jennings (58)
- DaMarcus Mitchell (97 | ST)
Off-the-ball linebacker
- Ja’Whaun Bentley* (8)
- Jahlani Tavai* (48 | ST)
- Raekwon McMillan (50)
- Mack Wilson Sr. (30 | ST)
- Calvin Munson (43 | ST): Practice squad elevation
- Jamie Collins Sr. (99): Practice squad
- Terez Hall (59): Practice squad
Cornerback
- Jonathan Jones* (31)
- Marcus Jones* (25 | KR | PR)
- Myles Bryant* (27)
- Tae Hayes (39)
- Jalen Mills (2): Game-day inactive (groin)
- Shaun Wade (26): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)
- Quandre Mosely (34): Practice squad
- Jack Jones (13): Injured reserve/Suspended (eligible to return: AFC Championship Game)
Safety
- Devin McCourty* (32)
- Kyle Dugger* (23)
- Adrian Phillips (21)
- Jabrill Peppers (3)
- Brenden Schooler (41 | ST): Game-day inactive (hip)
- Joshuah Bledsoe (24): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)
- Brad Hawkins (29): Practice squad
- Cody Davis (22): Injured reserve (eligible to return: yes — OUT FOR THE YEAR)
Specialists
- Nick Folk (6 | K | KO)
- Michael Palardy (17 | P | H)
- Tucker Addington (46 | LS)
- Tristan Vizcaino (14 | K | KO): Practice squad
- Jake Bailey (7 | P | KO | H): Injured reserve/Suspended (eligible to return: yes — OUT FOR THE YEAR)
- Joe Cardona (49 | LS): Injured reserve (eligible to return: Divisional Playoffs — OUT FOR THE YEAR)
