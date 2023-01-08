The New England Patriots are heading into their offseason as the owners of the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That much was determined on Sunday with their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills, as well as a Washington victory over Dallas.

Even with the regular season finale between the 8-8 Green Bay Packers and 8-8 Detroit Lions yet to be concluded, the Patriots’ draft position will not change. Their 8-9 record in combination with a .502 strength of schedule has sealed the deal, and the loser of the Packers-Lions game cannot leap-frog them in the draft standings.

Every other team either has a better or worse record at the end of the regular season. This also means that New England will hold its highest selection since drafting linebacker Jerod Mayo — the team’s current linebackers coach — with the 10th overall pick in 2008.

All in all, New England could enter the draft with as many as 11 choices.

Not only are they the owners of eight selections either assigned as their own or acquired via trade, they also are projected by Over the Cap to earn three more through the NFL’s compensatory process. Additionally, they could also pick up an extra third-rounder if one of their minority coaches or executives gets hired by another team.

For the moment, however, the Patriots’ projected draft portfolio looks as follows:

Round 1: 14th overall

Round 2: 46th overall

Round 3: 77th overall (via Carolina)

Round 4: TBD (via Los Angeles)

Round 4: TBD

Round 4: TBD (compensatory)

Round 6: TBD (via Las Vegas)

Round 6: TBD (via Carolina)

Round 6: TBD

Round 6: TBD (compensatory)

Round 7: TBD (compensatory)

With compensatory selections not assigned until after the conclusion of the season, those as well as the slots for all picks in Rounds 4 through 7 remain unofficial. Still, with up to six picks in the first four rounds, New England will have plenty of capital to address its needs or move up and down the board.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO.