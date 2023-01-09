Patriots vs. Bills snap counts: Damien Harris resumes RB1 role in possible final game as Patriot

The New England Patriots fell 35-23 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to end their season. They will not be in the playoffs this season, while the Bills will hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Let’s take a look at the snap count breakdown from the game to see how New England used its talent in the loss.

Offense

Total snaps: 68

QB Mac Jones* (68; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (68; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (68; 100%), C David Andrews* (68; 100%), TE Hunter Henry* (68; 100%), RT Conor McDermott* (67; 99%), RG Michael Onwenu* (62; 91%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (61; 90%), WR DeVante Parker* (56; 82%), WR Tyquan Thornton* (37; 54%), RB Damien Harris* (36; 53%), WR Kendrick Bourne (36; 53%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (33; 49%), TE Matt Sokol (6; 9%), RG James Ferentz (6; 9%), WR Nelson Agholor (4; 6%), CB/WR Marcus Jones (2; 3%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (1; 1%), RT Yodny Cajuste (1; 1%)

*denotes starter

Mac Jones played every snap and had one of his best games of the year despite turning the ball over three times. Hunter Henry also logged all 68 snaps with his fellow tight end Jonnu Smith was out.

In what could have been his final game as a Patriot, Damien Harris led all running backs with 36 snaps. Rhamondre Stevenson ends his sophomore season playing 33 snaps and going over 1,000 rushing yards on the year.

Jakobi Meyers finished up his season playing 61 snaps and scoring a touchdown. DeVante Parker retuned from a concussion, and played 52 snaps — finding the end zone twice. Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne saw 37 and 36 snaps, respectively, with Nelson Agholor playing a marginal role.

The offensive line saw Trent Brown, Cole Strange and David Andrews play every down. Conor McDermott played 67 snaps as he missed one with an injury. Michael Onwenu was limited to 62 snaps as he also had to briefly come out with an injury.

Defense

Total snaps: 59

CB Jonathan Jones* (59; 100%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (59; 100%), S Devin McCourty* (59; 100%), S Kyle Dugger* (58; 98%), CB Marcus Jones* (51; 86%), LB Matthew Judon* (40; 68%), CB Myles Bryant* (35; 59%), DT Davon Godchaux* (34; 58%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (32; 54%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (31; 53%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (31; 53%), LB Anfernee Jennings (29; 49%), DT Christian Barmore (27; 46%), LB Josh Uche (24; 41%), S Adrian Phillips (23; 39%), DT Daniel Ekuale (16; 27%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (14; 24%), LB Raekwon McMillan (11; 19%), S Jabrill Peppers (8; 14%), CB Tae Hayes (8; 14%)

*denotes starter

Davon Godchaux led the defensive line in snaps; he was out there for 34. Deatrich Wise Jr. played just 32, with Lawrence Guy and Christian Barmore chipping in 31 and 27 apiece.

Ja’Whaun Bentley was a workhorse at the linebacker position all year and finished it out playing all 59 snaps. Matthew Judon played 40 snaps in this game, as he also dealt with an injury during the game. Jahlani Tavai was out there for 31 downs, and Anfernee Jennings played 29 in an increased role.

Pending free agent Jonathan Jones managed to play every snap. Marcus Jones returned from injury and played 51 snaps, while Myles Bryant played 35 serving primarily in the slot.

Devin McCourty was able to play every snap in what could have been his final NFL game. Kyle Dugger missed one snap as he was forced to leave with an injury for a play. Adrian Phillips only played 29 snaps in this game as his role was reduced all season — in part due to more involvement in the kicking game.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 26

WR Matthew Slater (23; 88%), LB Raekwon McMillan (21; 81%), LB Jahlani Tavai (20; 77%), S Adrian Phillips (20; 77%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (18; 69%), WR Raleigh Webb (18; 69%), S Jabrill Peppers (17; 65%), S Kyle Dugger (15; 58%), LB Calvin Munson (14; 54%), CB/KR/PR Marcus Jones (9; 35%), CB Jonathan Jones (9; 35%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (9; 35%), CB Myles Bryant (8; 31%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (8; 31%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (8; 31%), K/KO Nick Folk (8; 31%), LB Anfernee Jennings (7; 27%), P/H Michael Palardy (7; 27%), LS Tucker Addington (7; 27%), TE Matt Sokol (6; 23%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (5; 19%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (4; 15%), LB Josh Uche (4; 15%), DT Daniel Ekuale (4; 15%), G Cole Strange (3; 12%), OT Trent Brown (3; 12%), G Michael Onwenu (3; 12%), OL James Ferentz (3; 12%), OT Conor McDermott (2; 8%), OT Yodny Cajuste (1; 4%), DT Davon Godchaux (1; 4%),

The special teams unit may be the reason the Patriots lost this game as it gave up two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Matthew Slater played 23 snaps and he is in the same boat as McCourty: he too may retire during the offseason.

Nick Folk did his job and made his kicks in his eight snaps, even though his kickoff performance was again up and down. Michael Palardy played seven snaps, and his rather disappointing stint in New England could be over soon.

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, OL Kody Russey

Bailey Zappe was not needed in this game as Mac Jones went the whole way. Kody Russey did not see snaps as he was only a strict emergency option along the interior O-line.

Inactive

RB Kevin Harris, TE Jonnu Smith, DT Sam Roberts, CB Jalen Mills, CB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe, S Brenden Schooler

New England was without players in all three units who are usually regulars.

On offense, Jonnu Smith was out with a head injury and could have made an impact in this game. Defensively, Jalen Mills missed another game with his groin issue and was missed in the secondary. On special teams, Brenden Schooler was out with a hip issue — given that the Patriots pretty much lost this game due to kickoff coverage, his absence was felt and he might have been the most important inactive of the bunch.

Additionally, Kevin Harris, Sam Roberts, Shaun Wade and Joshuah Bledsoe were all healthy scratches in this game.