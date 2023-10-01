 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

New England takes on Dallas in Week 4.

By Brian Hines
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are back on the road for the second straight week in search of their second straight victory. Standing in their way is Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, who stand at 2-1 on the year.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to Sunday’s game.

Week 4: Patriots vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Broadcast: FOX, WFXT Channel 25

Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket)

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 385, Dallas: 229)

Odds: Patriots +6.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Blogging the Boys

