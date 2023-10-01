Patriots vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New England Patriots are back on the road for the second straight week in search of their second straight victory. Standing in their way is Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, who stand at 2-1 on the year.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to Sunday’s game.

Week 4: Patriots vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Broadcast: FOX, WFXT Channel 25

Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket)

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 385, Dallas: 229)

Odds: Patriots +6.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Blogging the Boys

