Usually, the team of the 1990s and the team of the 2000-2010s do not meet all that often. However, thanks to the league moving to a 17-game schedule, Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots will be their third matchup within the last five seasons: the Patriots won in 2019, lost in overtime in 2021, and are now trying to earn another W to improve to 2-2 on the year.

Naturally, all our focus this week was on this particular game. For anything else we might not have covered just yet, let’s clean out the notebook. Welcome to the latest edition of our Sunday Patriots Notes

Jabrill Peppers’ progress has been critical for New England’s defense: The Patriots lost long-time starting safety Devin McCourty to retirement earlier this year, and three weeks into the regular season it is clear that Jabrill Peppers is playing a crucial role in helping replace him. The former first-round draft pick, who is in his second season in New England, has been on the field for 181 of 192 defensive snaps so far.

Peppers has emerged as a tone-setter, and a player who has successfully taken the famous Year 2 jump — even though he already is in his seventh year in the league overall. A key reason for that is his health: he was still limited in 2022 after having suffered a torn ACL the previous season.

Now, he is back at full strength and looking the part.

“It definitely takes a while to feel like yourself,” Peppers acknowledged. “You can feel good enough to play, but as far as your burst and your strength on single-leg things, where you go same leg/same shoulder, things like that, I definitely feel a lot better this year. That’s just a tribute to attacking the rehab process and once you get over that hump you got to keep going and building on it because muscle atrophy — it takes a lot to catch backup up, the density, and things like that. But I definitely feel a lot better.”

Through three games, Peppers is not only among the team leaders in defensive playing time but also a valuable contributor to New England’s success on that side of the ball.

The numbers — 19 tackles, one forced fumble — tell part of the story. The bigger part, however, might be his ability to help fill the void created by McCourty’s departure: Peppers is an active communicator, versatile chess piece, and leader both on and off the field.

“Pep had a great offseason, good training camp,” said head coach Bill Belichick. “He started this year healthy, and last year he missed all spring. I forget when he started practicing, somewhere around the middle of training camp, middle of August, something like that. He’s just way ahead of where he was, plus he has all of last year under his belt. So, he’s way ahead of where he was last year, looks good out there.”

Peppers also agreed that he has left his 2022 limitations behind and is now back to his usual self. For the Patriots, that progress has been critical.

“I felt in 2020 I had a really good year, and then 2021 I tore my ACL so I really couldn’t build off of it the way I wanted to,” he said. “Then 2022, I was kind of shaking back, and now I feel like I’m at the point where I’m healthy.

“I’m not thinking about anything anymore. I feel strong, got my burst back, confident. Second year in this system, but I’ve been playing in this system since [Patrick Graham] got to the Giants. So, I’m comfortable in this system. There are some different nuances, different verbiage, but it’s Year 7. It’s now or never.”

At least one injured player should return soon: Following a series of roster moves early in the week, the Patriots were left with 52 players on their active roster. Instead of filling that final 53rd spot, however, they left it open. Why? All signs point toward at least one player coming off of injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list this coming week. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and offensive tackle Riley Reiff, who are both on injured reserve at the moment, appear to be the most realistic candidates.

Cornerback Jack Jones, defensive end Trey Flowers, and special teamer Cody Davis will also be eligible to return.

Is Mac Jones a dirty player? The Patriots’ win over the New York Jets was followed by discussions about quarterback Mac Jones. The third-year passer was accused by cornerback Sauce Gardner of hitting him below the waistline — a claim that was neither supported nor refuted by video evidence.

What Gardner’s accusations did do, however, was put Jones in the spotlight again. After already being confronted with talk about being a dirty player in both 2021 and 2022, little changed in 2023.

For former Patriot Devin McCourty, this is a problem.

“We can’t come back and say, ‘No, this isn’t what [I] meant to do,’” McCourty told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “There’s a lot of players that have played this game, and they’re not involved in any of these things. So, I think he does need to do a better job of finding his way out of whatever it is you want to call it: the twisting of [Brian Burns’] ankle, I think Chicago it was the kick on a slide or something and even last year, cutting my guy, the corner in Miami, Eli Apple, all of these different things.

“I think for anybody, you can’t keep defending the same things. So I think he needs to do a better job of that. I don’t think he’s a dirty player or person, and I think somewhere along the line in his competitive edge, he’s doing things that you don’t really need to have on the football field. Ever.”

McCourty’s conclusion appears to hit the nail on the head. Even though Jones has been involved in several controversial plays throughout his young career, painting him as a dirty player is missing the mark.

Nonetheless, he is in the spotlight given his position and the team he plays for. This is creating an unpleasant narrative that does find it way onto the gridiron as well.

As for the Patriots themselves, however, they are showing support for their QB.

“We all love Mac. We all rally behind Mac,” said team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley. “As far us not being with him, that couldn’t be more from the truth. I think that’s just something that grew legs. Most of the time, if you don’t address something, things just start to grow legs and everybody just kinda paints whatever narrative they want to paint. But that’s far from the truth. We all love him and we rally behind him.”

Rhamondre Stevenson wants to start breaking tackles again: The Patriots’ most productive offensive player a year ago, Stevenson has yet to fully get going this season. Through three games, he stands at 56 touches for 211 yards and one touchdown.

At least as far as last week’s game against the Jets is concerned, his inability to keep plays alive through tackle attempts is an issue.

“I think we played well, we played hard,” he said about he game. “It wasn’t much yards there, but it was tough yards, and I appreciate those yards — I love those yards. I felt like I had a pretty good game. I think I need to get back to making people miss and breaking more tackles. ... I didn’t break a couple tackles I think I should have last week.”

So far this season, Stevenson has forced a missed tackle on 13 percent of his rushing attempts. Last year, that number stood at 19.

“I know who I am. I know what I can do,” he said. “So, just going back to the basics, just doing what I did to get myself here to this point. Nothing really I need to do extra or anything like that. Just get back to my game.”

How Bill Belichick evaluates running backs: Speaking of the running back position, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave insight into his evaluation process this week. Asked about what constitutes a successful back, he pointed at a player’s ball security as well as his ability to generate yards that are not necessarily created only through the blocking up front.

“I think the big thing for running backs is the amount of yards they can gain, let’s call it, on their own.” he said. “That includes setting the blocks and using the blockers. So, any of us can run in there and get what the play is blocked for. The good backs get more than that, whether that’s, again, setting up blocks to create more space for themselves to run or breaking tackles and getting extra yards when the defense has a chance to get them down.

“There can be great 2- and 3-yard runs. Sometimes, there’s nothing there. There’s not even a yard there, and a back can get two or three yards out of it, and those are good runs. So, I think you just have to evaluate the plays and evaluate the way that the player is carrying the ball. Is he getting the most out of the way it’s blocked? He can’t do anything about the blocking other than use what’s there and make the most of it.”

Who will succeed Matthew Slater leading the postgame huddle? The Patriots’ win over the Jets was their first of the season, and also the first time team cameras were allowed in the post-game locker room. The resulting clip, as usual, also contained a glimpse at the postgame huddle.

Formula = no turnovers.



Inside the locker room after the first win of the season.

As is tradition, long-time team captain Matthew Slater broke down the huddle by following the old Tedy Bruschi question: “How do we feel about...?”

With Slater possibly in the final season of his career, however, the question came up about who would succeed him in this role. Through the years, he has been spotted by Tom Brady and Danny Amendola, among others, but neither are with the club anymore.

The belief is that one of the club’s captains such as David Andrews or Deatrich Wise Jr. might take over the role. Other candidates appear to be players like the aforementioned Jabrill Peppers.

Luckily for the Patriots, there is still a lot of football to be played before that question becomes relevant — if it even becomes relevant next season.

Patriots acknowledge Demario Douglas’ resilience: Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas lost a fumble early in the Patriots’ Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and was subsequently benched for the remainder of the game (on offense, at least). The following week versus the Jets, however, he was back in the lineup and saw semi-regular action as both a wideout and a punt returner.

His position coach, Ross Douglas, sees this as a result of Dougals’ ability to turn the page.

“He’s a resilient guy, that’s what we definitely learned about who he is. Resilient.” Douglas told reporters after the win over the Jets.

“What happened against Miami is what happened, it was an unfortunate situation, and he kind of grew from it. He had a good week of practice and came out and gave us some good plays out there against the Jets. For him, just continue to get better every single day we go out on the practice field. Things happen like that — he’s a rookie, that’s the nature of this game. Just continuing to grow and get better for it.”

Serving as New England’s WR4, Douglas ended the game against the Jets with 17 offensive snaps as well as a 15-yard reception and 5-yard carry. He also returned a pair of punts for 14 total yards.

Patriots set to face a heavy dose of man coverage in Week 4: The Patriots have seen quite a bit of man-to-man coverage through the first three weeks of the season, with teams seemingly challenging their pass catchers to win individual matchups. So far, the results have been uneven, and it does not look like a lot will change against the Cowboys.

Coverage usage in the NFL as we head into Week 4.



**Via PFF#ArtofX pic.twitter.com/tV5y8x3L23 — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) September 29, 2023

Dallas is entering this week’s game as the league leaders in Cover 1 — a single-high man coverage scheme that is also quite popular in New England. Even with the Cowboys losing star cornerback Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL, the expectation is that they will call plenty of man and single-high looks against the Patriots.

Don’t expect to see a lot of explosive plays on Sunday: When the Patriots and Cowboys take the field on Sunday afternoon, two of the stoutest defenses in the NFL will meet. That is especially true in cone category: limiting big plays.

Through three games, they are tied for sixth and fourth in the league in that category, respectively. Whereas New England has surrendered just 12 such plays — i.e. runs of 10-plus yards or passes of 20-plus yards — the Cowboys have given up only 11, per NFL analyst Arjun Menon.

Setting up the week ahead: The Patriots will fly back to New England shortly after their game against the Cowboys, and quickly turn their focus onto their Week 5 opponent, the New Orleans Saints. On-field preparation will start Wednesday, which is also when the first practice report of the week will be released.

From that on, the team will follow its usual schedule. More practices on Thursday and Friday, followed by a walkthrough and potential practice squad elevations on Saturday. Kickoff against the Saints at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.