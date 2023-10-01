The New England Patriots travel to the Lone Star State to battle with the Dallas Cowboys as 6-point underdogs in Week 4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Bill Belichick and the Patriots are looking to get back to .500 with a second consecutive road victory.

Here are some prop bets we like while you follow along with the action.

Dallas Cowboys Team Touchdowns, Under 2.5 (+115): After getting into the endzone five times in a thrashing of the New York Giants in Week 1, the Cowboys have managed to score just three touchdowns since. Yes, Dallas gets into the red zone more than anyone else (15 trips), but the offense has converted those looks into scores just six times. That 40 percent touchdown rate ranks 27th in the NFL.

If the Patriots don’t allow Dallas’s defense or special teams to get on the board, they should be able to hold the Cowboys under this number.

Mac Jones, Over 20.5 Pass Completions (-120): New England’s offense thrives off of quick passing game with Mac Jones distributing the ball. He had more than 30 completions in each of the first two weeks of the season, and I expect that trend to continue against the man-happy Cowboys.

Nobody runs more man coverage than Dallas through three weeks, and Bill O’Brien should be dialing up plenty of formations and concepts designed to make life difficult for their cornerbacks. That should include plenty of work underneath for Mac Jones and a high passing volume.

Ezekiel Elliot, Over 7.5 Receiving Yards (+100): We couldn’t get through Cowboys week without a Zeke prop, could we? He has averaged seven receiving yards per game, but that could go up with a higher snap count after a strong performance last week. Bill O’Brien should call plenty of screens and checkdowns to limit the impact of Micah Parsons, and Elliot will be a beneficiary of that.