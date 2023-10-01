The New England Patriots will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, trying to improve to 2-2 on the season. In order to do that, they will have to overcome some injury questions along their offensive line and at cornerback.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the two teams’ inactives.

Patriots inactives

WR Kayshon Boutte

QB Will Grier

CB Jonathan Jones

G Cole Strange

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The Patriots entered the weekend with five players listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Two of those have since been ruled out: cornerback Jonathan Jones will miss a third straight game because of an ankle injury; left guard Cole Strange is inactive after suffering a knee injury during last week’s win over the New York Jets.

The other three, meanwhile, are all good to go. Defensive tackles Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee) as well as cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) will suit up for the Patriots against the Cowboys.

The other inactives are all healthy scratches. Kayshon Boutte will not play for a third straight game, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for a second. Will Grier, on the other hand, will serve as he third emergency quarterback; he will be allowed to enter the game in case both starter Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe become unavailable.

Cowboys inactives

WR Jalen Brooks

DT Junior Fehoko

TE Peyton Hendershot

QB Trey Lance

S Israel Mukuamu

CB Eric Scott Jr.

OT Tyron Smith

The most notable member of the Cowboys’ inactives list was already ruled out on Friday; left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out because of a knee injury. Fellow starting offensive linemen Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) and Zack Martin (ankle), meanwhile, are good to go after entering the weekend as questionable.