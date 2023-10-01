Update 10/1/2023: Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez ruled out of Cowboys game with shoulder injury

After initially being announced as questionable to return to the New England Patriots’ game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a shoulder injury, cornerback Christian Gonzalez has now been ruled out.

Original story 10/1/2023: Christian Gonzalez suffers shoulder injury; questionable to return to Patriots-Cowboys

The New England Patriots were already down multiple cornerbacks heading into their Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys, and it did not take the group long to suffer another injury. Rookie Christian Gonzalez left the game in the first quarter after suffering an apparent right shoulder injury.

The Patriots officially announced his as questionable to return.

Gonzalez went down after making a tackle on a 5-yard Tony Pollard run. The first-round draft pick twisted his right arm awkwardly while going to the ground, and after some initial evaluation on the field headed into the blue medical tent.

The 21-year-old eventually emerged, only to leave the field for the locker room. No further updates are available at this point.

Gonzalez has been a crucial part of the Patriots’ defense ever since joining the club as the 17th overall selection in this year’s draft. Playing all but one of the team’s 192 defensive snaps heading into Week 4, he registered one interception and one sack while seeing regular action against opponents’ top wide receivers.

With Gonzalez leaving the game, the Patriots’ cornerback group was down to Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade and sixth-round rookie Ameer Speed. The team also has versatile safety Jalen Mills at its disposal.

The Patriots entered the game without three of its top-five at the cornerback position. Jonathan Jones missed a third straight game with an ankle injury, while both Jack Jones and Marcus Jones are on injured reserve.