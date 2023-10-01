Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon exits Cowboys game with elbow injury

The New England Patriots’ terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day continued in the fourth quarter. Starting outside linebacker Matthew Judon remained on the ground following a run play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, having suffered an injury to his right elbow.

The 31-year-old walked off the field under his own power, but headed straight to the blue medical tent. When he emerged, he made his way to the locker room for further testing.

The Patriots quickly announced him as doubtful to return to the game.

Judon is one of New England’s most important players on the defensive side of the ball. A Pro Bowl selection in both of his first two seasons with the club, he is a stout edge setter in the run game and one of the most productive pass rushers in the league; Judon entered the game against Dallas with four sacks and a safety in three games this season.

The Patriots do have some pass rushing talent along their defensive line, with Josh Uche and Keion White two disruptive players in their own right. However, neither is as well-rounded or experienced a player as Judon.

Judon’s injury is another blow to a Patriots defense that already lost cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first quarter. The rookie injured his shoulder, and after initially being deemed questionable to return was ruled out at the half.