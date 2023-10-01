Patriots teammates throw support behind Mac Jones after benching against Cowboys

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones played one of the worst games of his career in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, turning the football over three times en route to a 38-3 loss. Late in the third quarter, he was pulled from the game in favor of backup Bailey Zappe.

Jones’ disappointing outing and eventual benching was the biggest talking point coming out of New England’s blowout defeat in Dallas. But when asked about it after the game, his teammates expressed their unequivocal support for the third-year QB.

“That’s my guy. I will support him, and I think everybody will,” said tight end and fellow team captain Hunter Henry. “None of us are happy — we all have to be better. I need to be better, every single guy has to look himself in the mirror, and it starts with me. I need to be better for this football team.”

Jones led the Patriots to a field goal on his first possession, but things went downhill from that point on: he ended three of the team’s next six drives with a turnover.

The former first-round draft pick lost a fumble on New England’s third series that was returned for a touchdown. He then threw a pick-six two drives later, before tossing another interception on the first possession of the second half.

While those turnovers directly or indirectly led to 18 points, center David Andrews pointed out that Jones was not the only culprit.

“It’s all of us that have to look in the mirror, have to correct everything. It’s not just his fault,” he said. “It’s a team game. We have to do better, everybody has to hold up their end of the bargain. It will never be one person’s fault.”

Another team captain, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., echoed Andrews’ remarks.

“I’m very confident in Mac,” he said. “Listen, Mac is a worker. He’s a competitor, he tries to make plays. Sometimes, when you try to make plays, it doesn’t always go your way. But he’s been here three years, he’s made some great plays in his career. This game is just one of those games that just happen, but we’re still behind him. We’ll still be behind him tomorrow, and the day after that. And I believe in him 100 percent.”

Jones ended the game completing 12 of his 21 pass attempts for 150 yards with two interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for seven total yards, while losing the aforementioned fumble.

After the game, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed that Jones would remain his team’s starter.