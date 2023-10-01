Bill Belichick: Mac Jones will remain Patriots quarterback moving forward

When the New England Patriots take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, they will do so with Mac Jones under center.

Speaking with reporters following a 38-3 loss on Sunday, Bill Belichick confirmed that Jones will remain the team’s quarterback

“Yeah,” Belichick responded when asked if Jones will start going forward. “I didn’t think there was any point in leaving him out there, so I took him out.”

Jones was taken out of the game against Dallas in the third quarter after turning the ball over three times — two directly leading to a pair of Cowboy touchdowns. Jones looked skirmish in the pocket throughout the contest and made numerous poor decisions beyond the turnovers.

“Definitely disappointed in myself. I feel like I can play a lot better and I have to to beat good teams,” Jones said post game. “I put a lot into it and I feel really bad. I let my team down, coaches down, the whole organization, everybody — the fans.”

Belichick stated that Jones was not benched for poor performance, instead reiterating numerous times that there “was no point in leaving him in the game.”

Following the loss, New England now sits at 1-3. The record is nothing new for Jones and the Patriots, as they've started that way each of the last three seasons.

For the quarterback, he plans on taking the positive route moving forward.

“Just bury it. Try to learn from it and move on and just don't make it turn into another loss,” he said. “I think it will be a good test just for me, trying to just control what I can control and that's playing better. Just got to evaluate everything. Wasn't my day today, hopefully there's better days ahead.”