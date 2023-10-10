New England Patriots links 10/10/21 - Offense salvageable? Possible personnel changes; More!

Today’s links are not for the faint of heart. I’m taking them all with a grain of salt. After reading over two dozen articles on how badly the Patriots suck, how broken they are, how dead the dynasty is, how Robert Kraft should jettison the entire coaching staff into space, etc... the shock value just blurs into gray noise.

I get it. The team stinks right now. (Tune in to the upcoming Power Rankings post coming out later today to confirm.) But it’s the glee with which the media is reporting on the train-wreck, that gets me worse than any film review from Sunday. As if Bill Belichick’s struggles are somehow personal and the media finally has the upper hand. Now, finally, they are free to write all the negative stuff they’ve been dying to write about Belichick but couldn’t because of his team’s success. Don’t get me wrong, Belichick is deserving of the most criticism for the team being in the mess they’re in. I just don’t find the same joy in it that some do.

I’m still curious about what potential fixes may be in store and still hoping the brain trust at Gillette can find some way to salvage the season.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS