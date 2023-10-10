Patriots work out linebackers Tae Crowder, JoJo Domann

Two linebackers visited Foxborough to begin the week.

The New England Patriots had free agents Tae Crowder and JoJo Domann in for workouts, as first shared Tuesday by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Crowder, 26, entered the NFL with the New York Giants as the final selection in the 2020 draft. No. 255 overall went on to start 31 of his 41 games with the organization that made him “Mr. Irrelevant.” Over that span, he totaled 232 tackles to go with two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Georgia product ended last season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ active roster and was released by the Los Angeles Chargers at the league’s deadline.

Domann, 26, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022. The former second-team All-American made the Indianapolis Colts’ 53-man roster as a rookie. Across 16 appearances last campaign, he played exclusively on special teams and finished with eight tackles through 264 snaps. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Domann was placed on injured reserve in August before being waived with an injury settlement in September.

The practice squad currently stands at its capacity of 16 for New England.

The Las Vegas Raiders host next Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Allegiant Stadium.