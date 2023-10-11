New England Patriots links 10/11/23 - No tanks: Patriots will try to win

I don’t see New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ever pursuing or condoning a strategy of tanking.

The Colts’ 2011 “Suck for Luck” campaign cost team president Bill Polian, his son GM Chris Polian, and head coach Jim Caldwell their jobs. They got their QB but blew everything up in the process. Then the new GM and head coach proceeded to try and keep their jobs by overspending and ruining the new quarterback, but that’s a story for another day.

It’s understandable why some fans want to scrap the season and start fresh next year — new coach, new GM, new QB, high draft picks — it’s just not as easy as that. Players not only have their pride, but they want to maintain as high a value as they can to make more money. Being on a 1-16 team doesn’t stand out in a good way on a resume. Coaches and front office execs also want to remain hire-able.

Tanking doesn’t do them any favors when it’s time to move on. And it comes back to Mr. Kraft and whether he wants that as part of his legacy. I don’t think he does. Tanking has a whiff of cheating. Deliberately trying to lose games. It was distasteful when the Colts did it, and personally I don’t want to see the Patriots do it either.

