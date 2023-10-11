Due to the position he plays, quarterback Mac Jones is the one player most closely associated with the New England Patriots’ offensive issues so far this season. And while he has indeed struggled, especially the last two weeks, he is not the only reason for the team’s offense being the least productive in football right now.

Jones’ supporting cast has also not been up to the challenge, with the offensive line in particular being a major concern. A combination of injury and performance has led to a constant shuffling of the deck, which in turn has led to regular breakdowns in pass protection and run blocking.

With “starting over” the theme of the week at One Patriot Place following a 34-0 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, the O-line is also trying to reinvent itself. At the forefront of this process are the group’s most experienced players, center David Andrews and left tackle Trent Brown.

“There’s no better guy in this organization than David Andrews,” said offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on Tuesday. “He’s taking ownership of what the O-line needs to do better. Trent Brown is a great left tackle. He’s taking ownership of what they need to do better.”

Andrews arrived in New England in 2015, and has helped the team win its last two championships. A team captain since 2017, he is one of only two players on offense to have been part of the dynasty-era Patriots.

The other is Trent Brown. The starting left tackle for the 2018 Super Bowl team, Brown returned to New England in 2021 after a disappointing two-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both men have been core members of New England’s O-line throughout their tenures with the club. Now, they are shouldering the responsibility of getting the unit back on track.

“You have to take ownership of what you don’t own. It starts with me. I need to do a better job, and I think we have to do a better job collectively,” said Andrews on Wednesday.

“Veteran of the group, been here the longest. It starts with me, and it always will. Until they decide it no longer does, then it won’t, and I’ll be sitting at home eating Cheetos. But that’s part of it. I take a lot of pride in how we should play, how we need to play. Take a lot of pride in our room because I’ve been here a long time and I think it’s important to represent the way you play. It always does start up front, and it starts with me.”

The Patriots headed toward 2023 with some optimism on offense and up front. While the right tackle spot was a major question mark — Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson and rookie Sidy Sow were all expected to compete for the starting job heading into training camp — the other four spots would be manned by returning starters.

Besides left tackle Trent Brown and center David Andrews, the Patriots also had left guard Cole Strange and right guard Michael Onwenu available. However, the four of them have played only a little more than one half of football together so far this year.

Brown has missed time with a concussion; Strange has been dealing with a knee injury going all the way back to training camp; Onwenu is coming off offseason ankle surgery. Add the revolving door at right tackle — trade acquisition Vederian Lowe is the current starter but he has struggled mightily — and you get a recipe for disaster.

Mac Jones may have only been sacked nine times — good enough for 20th in the league — but he has been pressured on 70 of his 183 dropbacks so far. The last two games in particular were rough, with his pressure rate jumping from an already high 35.6 percent in Weeks 1-3 to 45.8 percent in Weeks 4-5.

The young passer has crumbled under the pressure, turning the ball over six times in two contests. The Patriots were blown out 38-3 and 34-0 in those games.

The passing game was not the only issue, though. New England’s run blocking has also been atrocious at times, with the replacements for the injured starters up front simply not being up to the task.

For Bill O’Brien, however, there is no secret recipe.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to communication and the technical aspect of it, anticipation sometimes, awareness,” he said . “There’s things that we can do better to help them from a scheme standpoint. We just had a good meeting. We went over a lot of different things, fundamentals, that we can do better, some schematic things that we can really improve on to help them.

“Hopefully, that will start to show this week. It needs to start to show this week.”