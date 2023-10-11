Patriots vs. Raiders Wednesday injury report: Mike Onwenu leads 12 limited in return to practice

As the New England Patriots headed back to the practice fields on Wednesday, so did Mike Onwenu.

The starting right guard was among 12 limited after departing 22 snaps into last weekend’s shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints with an ankle injury. He had been absent to begin the week.

But wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas both remained non-participants while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The March and April arrivals were joined there by outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who continues to count on the active roster.

Here’s the first injury report ahead of Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)

WR Demario Douglas (concussion)

LB Matthew Judon (elbow)

Raiders

WR Devante Adams (shoulder)

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle)

Smith-Schuster and Douglas were downgraded to out in what became a 34-0 final at Gillette Stadium. The pair of wideouts sustained helmet-to-helmet hits on receptions last Sunday, exiting with a combined 30 receiving yards. Also sidelined for New England across the ball, Judon has yet to be moved to injured reserve. The perennial Pro Bowler recently underwent surgery to repair a torn lower bicep tendon.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (chest)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Riley Reiff (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Trey Flowers (foot)

LB Josh Uche (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

S Cody Davis (knee)

Raiders

WR Jakobi Meyers (wrist)

WR Tre Tucker (knee)

DE Maxx Crosby (knee)

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder)

CB David Long Jr. (ankle)

S Marcus Epps (knee)

Onwenu spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list following offseason ankle surgery and missed the opener. Four starts have followed on the interior offensive line. The lone new name among New England’s limited was another 2020 draft choice from Michigan. Uche, who saw half of the defensive snaps off the edges last Sunday, is dealing with a knee ailment. Elsewhere, the Patriots have yet to activate three off the PUP and IR lists after starting the 21-day practice clocks, but Reiff was cleared on the eve of the Saints matchup. The 34-year-old tackle rotated in at both guard spots with Strange going from questionable to inactive before kickoff.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Raiders

DE Malcolm Koonce (knee)

CB Amik Robertson (knee)

While not listed as a full participant, Rhamondre Stevenson has been removed from the injury report for New England. The starting running back received the questionable game status due to a thigh issue last weekend.