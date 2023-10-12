 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 10/12/23 - Patriots express optimism in midst of media obituaries

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Hunter Henry and JuJu Smth Schuster celebrate a touchdown waaaay back in Week 1.
Plenty of team obituaries and autopsies today examining how the Patriots died, what killed it, who’s to blame and how to move on. Forensics determine a mortal wound to the offense has done the Patriots in, with fatal cuts entering through various points on the offensive line and severing the nerve of the QB and his connections to the receivers and running backs, rendering most plays dead on arrival. All valid reports.

Yesterday Mac Jones interrupted his mourning, blinked and remembered that he’s still alive. The offense, though comatose, has a pulse. He and his teammates are loose at practice and have fun together off the field. He’s sure positivity will fix things if they can bring that camaraderie to the games. Sure! Sounds good. Bring on the good times. Celebrate complete passes, or even incomplete throws that didn’t end up in the hands of the opponent. Help your flattened teammates up too —a good job for the fresh-as-a-daisy Right Tackle.

So, I’m taking the cue from Mac Jones and entering Raiders Week with a positive attitude. Go Pats!

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) Four Verts: 49ers could conceivably go 17-0; Patriots’ offense is stuck in the mud, but benching Mac Jones isn’t the answer.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Week 6 Mailbag: What we’re hearing on coaching changes and trade-deadline targets; Plus, trade pieces could include Justin Simmons, Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter, Kirk Cousins, Josey Jewell and Cody Barton.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Right now our offense doesn’t look good, we’ve got to flip the switch.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Patriots owner Robert Kraft open to firing Bill Belichick if New England’s struggles continue, per report.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft reiterates that he’ll never sell the Patriots. /Why would he?
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Just how great of a prospect is QB Caleb Williams?
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be moved before the league’s Oct. 31 deadline. Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, JuJu Smith-Schuster included.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL trade rumors: A look at seven notable names who could be shopped at the deadline. No Pats.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Trade deadline buyers: Five teams that should acquire talent by October 31. No Pats.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Trade deadline sellers: 5 teams that should unload talent by October 31. Pats included.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Raiders WR Davante Adams listed as non-participant on estimated practice report.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 Week 6 NFL QB Power Rankings. Mac Jones 29th (-3)
  • Matt Verderame (SI) NFL Quarterback Rankings Week 6. Mac Jones 28th (-2)
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 6 NFL picks: Cowboys, Patriots bounce back from embarrassing defeats; 49ers, Eagles get tested.
  • Will Brinson (CBS Sports) NFL Week 6 odds, picks, spreads, best bets.

EXTRACURRICULAR

