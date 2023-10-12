New England Patriots links 10/12/23 - Patriots express optimism in midst of media obituaries

Plenty of team obituaries and autopsies today examining how the Patriots died, what killed it, who’s to blame and how to move on. Forensics determine a mortal wound to the offense has done the Patriots in, with fatal cuts entering through various points on the offensive line and severing the nerve of the QB and his connections to the receivers and running backs, rendering most plays dead on arrival. All valid reports.

Yesterday Mac Jones interrupted his mourning, blinked and remembered that he’s still alive. The offense, though comatose, has a pulse. He and his teammates are loose at practice and have fun together off the field. He’s sure positivity will fix things if they can bring that camaraderie to the games. Sure! Sounds good. Bring on the good times. Celebrate complete passes, or even incomplete throws that didn’t end up in the hands of the opponent. Help your flattened teammates up too —a good job for the fresh-as-a-daisy Right Tackle.

So, I’m taking the cue from Mac Jones and entering Raiders Week with a positive attitude. Go Pats!

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR