New England Patriots links 10/12/23 - Patriots express optimism in midst of media obituaries

Plenty of team obituaries and autopsies today examining how the Patriots died, what killed it, who’s to blame and how to move on. Forensics determine a mortal wound to the offense has done the Patriots in, with fatal cuts entering through various points on the offensive line and severing the nerve of the QB and his connections to the receivers and running backs, rendering most plays dead on arrival. All valid reports.
Yesterday Mac Jones interrupted his mourning, blinked and remembered that he’s still alive. The offense, though comatose, has a pulse. He and his teammates are loose at practice and have fun together off the field. He’s sure positivity will fix things if they can bring that camaraderie to the games. Sure! Sounds good. Bring on the good times. Celebrate complete passes, or even incomplete throws that didn’t end up in the hands of the opponent. Help your flattened teammates up too —a good job for the fresh-as-a-daisy Right Tackle.
So, I’m taking the cue from Mac Jones and entering Raiders Week with a positive attitude. Go Pats!
TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Raiders initial Injury Report.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen to Patriots at Raiders.
- Mike Dussault’s 10 key things to Watch: Can Mac get on track? Pats’ OL vs. Maxx Crosby; More.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Hunter Henry - David Andrews - Ezekiel Elliott - Deatrich Wise.
- Community: Rob Gronkowski inspires Jake Drake with Make-A-Wish. (1.50 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 10/11: Previewing the Raiders, Wednesday practice updates. (2 hours)
- Patriots Playbook: Previewing the Raiders, State of the Patriots, Week 6 predictions. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Jon Lyons (NEFootballJournal) Can the Patriots offense be fixed? Some recommendations on how it can be done.
- Mark Daniels spotlights every way the Patriots have neglected their offense.
- Zack Cox points to some stats that paint an ugly picture of the Patriots’ biggest problem. Right tackle has been a disaster for New England.
- Andrew Callahan performs the autopsy to examine Mac Jones’ downfall from promising rookie to lost QB; AFC scout: ‘There have been a lot misses there.’
- Doug Kyed reports Mac Jones’ news conference Wednesday came with a more positive demeanor as the team attempts to start over.
- Mark Daniels notes Mac Jones is challenging himself and his teammates, identifying what he sees as a key problem on offense.
- Karen Guregian can’t imagine the Patriots sticking with Mac if he serves up another clunker in Las Vegas.
- Chris Mason looks at the injury report to see how WR concussions will alter the depth chart.
- Keagan Stiefel explains how the Patriots have a tall task ahead limiting Maxx Crosby.
- Karen Guregian notes James White recently reached out to Rhamondre Stevenson, offering words of wisdom and encouragement.
- Ian Logue’s Patriots Notebook: How will the Patriots fix the offense?
- Lauren Campbell mentions a report that former Pats WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey has been released by the Broncos.
- Dakota Randall picks the top five best Bill Belichick press conference moments with the Patriots.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) Four Verts: 49ers could conceivably go 17-0; Patriots’ offense is stuck in the mud, but benching Mac Jones isn’t the answer.
- Albert Breer (SI) Week 6 Mailbag: What we’re hearing on coaching changes and trade-deadline targets; Plus, trade pieces could include Justin Simmons, Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter, Kirk Cousins, Josey Jewell and Cody Barton.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Right now our offense doesn’t look good, we’ve got to flip the switch.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Patriots owner Robert Kraft open to firing Bill Belichick if New England’s struggles continue, per report.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft reiterates that he’ll never sell the Patriots. /Why would he?
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Just how great of a prospect is QB Caleb Williams?
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be moved before the league’s Oct. 31 deadline. Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, JuJu Smith-Schuster included.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL trade rumors: A look at seven notable names who could be shopped at the deadline. No Pats.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Trade deadline buyers: Five teams that should acquire talent by October 31. No Pats.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Trade deadline sellers: 5 teams that should unload talent by October 31. Pats included.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Raiders WR Davante Adams listed as non-participant on estimated practice report.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 Week 6 NFL QB Power Rankings. Mac Jones 29th (-3)
- Matt Verderame (SI) NFL Quarterback Rankings Week 6. Mac Jones 28th (-2)
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 6 NFL picks: Cowboys, Patriots bounce back from embarrassing defeats; 49ers, Eagles get tested.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) NFL Week 6 odds, picks, spreads, best bets.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Gruden v. NFL, Goodell heads to Nevada Supreme Court on November 7.
- Josh Campbell, et al (CNN) Former NFL player Sergio Brown taken into custody in the murder of his mother.
Loading comments...