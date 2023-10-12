Patriots vs. Raiders: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

Entering their sixth game of the season, the New England Patriots already appear to be in must-win territory. Not only are they 1-4 and far closer to the top of the draft than the playoff picture, they also need some positive momentum after losing back-to-back games by more than 30 points.

Standing in their way in Week 6 is a familiar foe: the 2-3 Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Josh McDaniels. The game at Allegiant Stadium is a rematch of last year’s regular season contest that was lost 30-24 on an ill-fated lateral attempt late in the game.

While both teams have changed since that meeting, the general familiarity remains.

