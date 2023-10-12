Patriots vs. Raiders Thursday injury report: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas remain sidelined out wide

The New England Patriots remained without two wideouts during Thursday’s preparations for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Demario Douglas continued to be sidelined from practice while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Both had been evaluated and downgraded during the 34-0 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints last weekend.

Starting safety Kyle Dugger joined the team’s limited due to a foot issue.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Allegiant Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)

WR Demario Douglas (concussion)

LB Matthew Judon (elbow)

Raiders

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle)

Non-participants for three consecutive days, Smith-Schuster and Douglas have combined to total 24 catches for 229 yards during their initial seasons in New England. Alongside the wide receivers is the indefinite absence of Judon. A Pro Bowl selection since 2019, the outside linebacker recently underwent surgery to repair a torn lower bicep tendon and has yet to be placed on injured reserve. His September brought four sacks through three games.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (chest)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Riley Reiff (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Trey Flowers (foot)

LB Josh Uche (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

S Kyle Dugger (foot)

S Cody Davis (knee)

Raiders

WR Davante Adams (shoulder)

WR Tre Tucker (knee)

DE Maxx Crosby (knee)

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder)

The lone new name among New England’s 13 limited, Dugger has led the defense with 95 percent of the snaps while tying for the lead with 36 tackles. A fellow 2020 second-round draft choice, Uche, had previously been added to the list on Wednesday due to a knee ailment. But three of the partial participants for the Patriots have yet to be activated to the 53-man roster. Flowers and Davis reside on physically unable to perform. As for Thornton, the sophomore out of Baylor had his 21-day window to return from injured reserve open as the week got underway. And for the Raiders, a perennial All-Pro receiver in Adams was back at practice after dealing with a shoulder injury of his own.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Raiders

WR Jakobi Meyers (wrist)

DE Malcolm Koonce (knee)

CB David Long Jr. (ankle)

CB Amik Robertson (knee)

S Marcus Epps (knee)

While no Patriots graduated to full participation on Thursday, two did so for the Raiders, including Meyers out wide. The 2019 undrafted arrival out of North Carolina State had begun the week as limited due to a wrist injury. Tied for the Las Vegas lead with three touchdowns through the air, he ranks second on the roster in receptions and receiving yards.