New England Patriots links 10/13/23 - Week 6 Patriots-Raiders: Previews, matchups, Keys to Victory

The Patriots are now “The Trap Game”. Raiders’ WR DaVante Adams warned his teammates this week against taking the 1-4 Patriots lightly and assuming an ‘automatic win.’ For some reason I found that hilarious.

There is an old Matt Dillon movie called “The Great American Fourth of July and Other Disasters” in which the main character dreads a blind date he agreed to, and being seen with what he imagines to be a reputation-killing unattractive girl. Turns out she is a homecoming queen doing her cousin a favor by going out with him. Then comes the horrific realization that to her, HE was the ‘blind date’, not the other way around.

Apparently that’s where New England is. The two-dynasty Patriots are now the proverbial blind date. THEY are the “trap” that even teams like the lowly Raiders has to warn against assuming will be an ‘automatic win’. Hilarious. This Sunday, the Pats have a chance to give teams a reason to take them seriously. Or not. I think they pull out the win and have a little fun in the process. Go Pats!

