Patriots vs. Raiders Friday injury report: Cole Strange, Riley Reiff among seven ruled out for New England

The New England Patriots will visit the Las Vegas Raiders without seven players, including offensive linemen Cole Strange and Riley Reiff due to knee injuries.

Both began and ended the week’s worth of practices as limited. The latter had returned from injured reserve to make his 2023 debut against the New Orleans Saints, while the former was last active for the final game of September.

Their absences put rookie Atonio Mafi on track to start at guard across from Mike Onwenu, who is among the questionable.

Here are the rest of the game statuses ahead of Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Allegiant Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)

WR Demario Douglas (concussion)

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (knee)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Riley Reiff (knee)

LB Matthew Judon (elbow)

S Cody Davis (knee)

Raiders

OT Justin Herron (concussion)

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle)

A longtime tackle, Reiff rotated in at left guard and right guard amid attrition in the 34-0 shutout loss last Sunday. But of New England’s seven ruled out for this Sunday, a trio were non-participants throughout Las Vegas preparations. That group would include wide receivers Smith-Schuster and Douglas, who remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol, as well as Judon. The Pro Bowl outside linebacker has yet to be moved to injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a torn lower bicep tendon last week. And on special teams, Davis has yet to be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (chest)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Trey Flowers (foot)

LB Josh Uche (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

S Kyle Dugger (foot)

Raiders

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder)

Ten Patriots have been listed as questionable to face the Raiders, including Dugger, who was limited for back-to-back practices due to a foot ailment. The starting safety, defensive snap leader and co-leader in tackles was added to the injury report a day after another 2020 second-round draft pick. The edge-rushing Uche was a partial participant for each session because of a knee issue. Elsewhere, New England’s 21-day return windows remain open for both Thornton and Flowers, who began the regular season on injured reserve and physically unable to perform, respectively. The sophomore wideout and veteran defensive end will make the trip to Las Vegas.