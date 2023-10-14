College football game day: Week 7 games, how to watch, and open thread

Welcome to the seventh weekend of the 2023 college football season — and another Pats Pulpit college open thread.
Before talking ball, let’s take a look at today’s slate of games, including some high profile matchup. The most exciting of them might be the 3:30 p.m. ET battle between eighth-ranked Oregon and seventh-ranked Washington — featuring potential first-round quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. Other high-profile contests include USC (No. 10) at Notre Dame (No. 21), Miami (No. 25) at North Carolina (No. 12), and UCLA (No. 18) at Oregon State (No. 15).
CFB Week 7: Saturday Schedule (post-3:30 p.m. ET)
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Kickoff Time
|TV
|Location
|Massachusetts
|Penn State (6)
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
|Oregon (8)
|Washington (7)
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
|Texas A&M
|Tennessee (19)
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN
|Kansas (23)
|Oklahoma State
|3:30 PM
|FS1
|Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK
|Troy
|Army
|3:30 PM
|CBSSN
|Michie Stadium, West Point, NY
|Illinois
|Maryland
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
|Florida
|South Carolina
|3:30 PM
|SECN
|Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC
|Wake Forest
|Virginia Tech
|3:30 PM
|ACCN
|Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA
|BYU
|TCU
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
|Florida Atlantic
|South Florida
|3:30 PM
|ESPN 2
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
|Akron
|Central Michigan
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI
|Bowling Green
|Buffalo
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY
|Miami (OH)
|Western Michigan
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI
|Iowa
|Wisconsin
|4:00 PM
|FOX
|Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI
|Ohio
|Northern Illinois
|4:00 PM
|ESPN U
|Huskie Stadium, Dekalb, IL
|UNLV
|Nevade
|5:00 PM
|Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV
|San José State
|New Mexico
|6:00 PM
|University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
|Louisville (14)
|Pittsburgh
|6:30 PM
|CW NETWORK
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
|Arizona
|Washington State (19)
|7:00 PM
|PAC12
|Gesa Field, Pullman, WA
|Auburn
|LSU (22)
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA
|Kansas State
|Texas Tech
|7:00 PM
|FS1
|Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX
|Marshall
|Georgia State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA
|UL Monroe
|Texas State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX
|Wyoming
|Air Force
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Falcon Stadium, USAF Academy, CO
|USC (10)
|Notre Dame (21)
|7:30 PM
|NBC | Peacock
|Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN
|Miami (25)
|North Carolina (12)
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC
|Missouri
|Kentucky (24)
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Kroger Field, Lexington, KY
|UCLA (18)
|Oregon State (15)
|8:00 PM
|FOX
|Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR
|NC State
|Duke (17)
|8:00 PM
|ACCN
|Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
|UAB
|UTSA
|8:00 PM
|ESPN U
|Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
|Boise State
|Colorado State
|9:45 PM
|FS1
|Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO
|San Diego State
|Hawai'i
|11:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Please head down to the comment section to discuss today’s games. And if you want to discuss any other issues regarding the New England Patriots, the NFL, or anything else, please head over to our weekend open thread.
