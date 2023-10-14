College football game day: Week 7 games, how to watch, and open thread

Welcome to the seventh weekend of the 2023 college football season — and another Pats Pulpit college open thread.

Before talking ball, let’s take a look at today’s slate of games, including some high profile matchup. The most exciting of them might be the 3:30 p.m. ET battle between eighth-ranked Oregon and seventh-ranked Washington — featuring potential first-round quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. Other high-profile contests include USC (No. 10) at Notre Dame (No. 21), Miami (No. 25) at North Carolina (No. 12), and UCLA (No. 18) at Oregon State (No. 15).

CFB Week 7: Saturday Schedule (post-3:30 p.m. ET) Road Team Home Team Kickoff Time TV Location Road Team Home Team Kickoff Time TV Location Massachusetts Penn State (6) 3:30 PM BTN Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Oregon (8) Washington (7) 3:30 PM ABC Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Texas A&M Tennessee (19) 3:30 PM CBS Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Kansas (23) Oklahoma State 3:30 PM FS1 Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK Troy Army 3:30 PM CBSSN Michie Stadium, West Point, NY Illinois Maryland 3:30 PM NBC SECU Stadium, College Park, MD Florida South Carolina 3:30 PM SECN Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC Wake Forest Virginia Tech 3:30 PM ACCN Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA BYU TCU 3:30 PM ESPN Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Florida Atlantic South Florida 3:30 PM ESPN 2 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Akron Central Michigan 3:30 PM ESPN+ Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI Bowling Green Buffalo 3:30 PM ESPN+ UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY Miami (OH) Western Michigan 3:30 PM ESPN+ Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI Iowa Wisconsin 4:00 PM FOX Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Ohio Northern Illinois 4:00 PM ESPN U Huskie Stadium, Dekalb, IL UNLV Nevade 5:00 PM Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV San José State New Mexico 6:00 PM University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM Louisville (14) Pittsburgh 6:30 PM CW NETWORK Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Arizona Washington State (19) 7:00 PM PAC12 Gesa Field, Pullman, WA Auburn LSU (22) 7:00 PM ESPN Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA Kansas State Texas Tech 7:00 PM FS1 Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Marshall Georgia State 7:00 PM ESPN 2 Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA UL Monroe Texas State 7:00 PM ESPN+ Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX Wyoming Air Force 7:00 PM CBSSN Falcon Stadium, USAF Academy, CO USC (10) Notre Dame (21) 7:30 PM NBC | Peacock Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Miami (25) North Carolina (12) 7:30 PM ABC Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Missouri Kentucky (24) 7:30 PM SECN Kroger Field, Lexington, KY UCLA (18) Oregon State (15) 8:00 PM FOX Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR NC State Duke (17) 8:00 PM ACCN Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC UAB UTSA 8:00 PM ESPN U Alamodome, San Antonio, TX Boise State Colorado State 9:45 PM FS1 Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO San Diego State Hawai'i 11:00 PM CBSSN Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Please head down to the comment section to discuss today’s games. And if you want to discuss any other issues regarding the New England Patriots, the NFL, or anything else, please head over to our weekend open thread.