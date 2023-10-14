The New England Patriots have standard-elevated a pair of players from their practice squad for their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor and defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. have been brought up to the game-day team for Week 6.

Reagor, 24, arrived in New England in late August. A first-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, he was traded to Minnesota after a pair of disappointing seasons. He did not find his footing with the Vikings either, however, and was released after one year — opening the door for him to join the Patriots practice squad.

Reagor was elevated once before this season, moving up to the game day roster for the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins. He did dress, but did not see any playing time in the 24-17 loss.

Pharms Jr., 26, went undrafted out of Friends University in 2020 and found his way to the Patriots ahead of last year’s training camp. He went on to spent the entire 2022 season on their practice squad, and is back there again this year — with one big difference: the 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman is seeing some game action this time around.

Pharms Jr. has now been elevated for three straight games, taking the field both against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 and the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. He registered his first career tackle in the 34-0 loss to the Saints last Sunday.

With Pharms Jr. now elevated a third time this season, he is no longer eligible to be brought up through the standard elevation system. If the Patriots want to use him in the future, they need to sign him to their 53-man roster.

Both Pharms Jr. and Reagor will automatically revert back to the practice squad after Sunday’s game.

In addition to those two moves, the Patriots also made some changes to their active roster on Saturday. Wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Malik Cunningham were added to the 53-man team, while edge Matthew Judon and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. were both sent to injured reserve.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Raiders at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.