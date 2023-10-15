Patriots vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New England Patriots look to put an end to their the worst two game skid under head coach Bill Belichick in Week 6. In order to do so, they’ll return to Las Vegas for the second straight season for a matchup against Josh McDaniels’ Raiders.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to Sunday’s game.

Week 6: Patriots vs. Raiders

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 15, 4:05 p.m. ET

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Broadcast: CBS, WBZ-TV Channel 4

Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 384, Las Vegas: 225), Sports USA

Odds: Patriots +3 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Silver and Black Pride

Pats Pulpit will have plenty of updates as well as our live in-game tracker online on game day. Please make sure to regularly check back for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

