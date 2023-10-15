NFL Week 6 Sunday games: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

The New England Patriots are back in Las Vegas where they’ll hope to put an end to their two game losing streak. With kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. EST, we have another full day of games prior to help get you to kickoff.

Let’s get right into this week’s Patriots Rooting Guide!

9:30 a.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tennessee Titans (2-3): Go good game! Another week, another kickoff in London, this time with no major impact on New England. So, sit back and enjoy the early game. | NFL Network

1:00 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (3-2): Go Falcons! With two NFC teams, the Commanders do fall on New England’s schedule. The script is perhaps flipped now, with the Patriots perhaps searching for an easier strength of schedule to help a potential draft position. | CBS

Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Chicago Bears (1-4): Go good game! Two NFC teams here and neither fall on New England’s schedule. Both also seem to be players for a top pick in the draft. | FOX

Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-3): Go Seahawks! New England will still opt for the NFC team in an opposing conference matchup, especially in a game that doesn't project to impact their draft position. | CBS

San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns (2-2): Go 49ers! Similar to above, the Patriots side with the NFC. | FOX

New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3): Go Texans! Another opposing conference battle, but a Texans victory over New Orleans will lower New England’s strength of schedule. | FOX

Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2): Go Jaguars! A battle in the AFC South, Indianapolis falls on the Patriots schedule. A Jacksonville win will again lower New England’s strength of schedule.| CBS

Carolina Panthers (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-1): Go... good game? While the Patriots will always root against divisional foes, a Panthers victory could have serious implications on the draft order (their pick goes to the Bears). | CBS

4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1): Go good game! Two NFC teams that does not have a major impact on the Patriots. | FOX

Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3): Go good game! Similar to above, another all NFC game.| FOX

Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3): Go... good game? Again, it’s tough to root for divisional opponents, but a Jets victory could be in New England’s long-term best interest if eyes are on the draft. | FOX

8:20 p.m. ET

New York Giants (1-4) at Buffalo Bills (3-2): Go... good game again? Another tough choice here with the final AFC East team. Rooting for either the Giants or the Bills is a lose-lose, but either a divisional opponent will lose or New York will gain a win and move down the draft order. | NBC

