Following a two-game stretch in which they were outscored 72-3, the New England Patriots hit the reset button ahead of Week 6. With the “starting over” process now in full affect, the Patriots will take on the Las Vegas Raiders with hopes of getting back in the win column.

Live Score: (1-4) Patriots 3 : 13 Raiders (2-3)

Sunday, October 15, 4:05 p.m. ET | Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV | Broadcast information | Inactives | Game day roster

First Quarter

The Patriots won the toss and deferred, putting Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders offense on the field to begin Sunday’s contest. Garoppolo got to work with his rookie tight end Michael Mayer who caught the first three passes of the game. A pair of runs by Josh Jacobs helped push Vegas into the red area before a holding penalty set up a third-and-11. New England then got bailed out as DeAndre Carter dropped a ball with room to run. On Daniel Carlson’s field goal attempt, Sam Roberts was flagged for leverage to give the Raiders a fresh set of downs. The Patriots then forced another field goal. [Patriots 0 : 3 Raiders]

Injury update: DE Keion White (head) is questionable to return.

New England’s first two plays of the game featured penalties, before a swing pass was dropped by Rhamondre Stevenson. A third-down handoff to Stevenson picked up just six yards which led to a punt.

Starting their next drive on their own 40-yard line, where Garoppolo connected with Jakobi Meyers and Jacobs for a pair of first downs - plus another 15 yards on after an unnecessary roughness call on Jahlani Tavai. Down inside the red area, Garoppolo looked for Devante Adams who got popped by Jabrill Peppers. The hit jared the ball loose, where Tavai snagged it out of the air for a turnover.

New England’s offense was not able to capitalize on the turnover as Jones was sacked on third-down after a pair of Stevenson runs - one with Malik Cunningham at QB. Bryce Baringer then punted back to Vegas.

Second Quarter

On an opening third-and-six, New England’s pass rush could not get home as Garoppolo found Mayer for a 32-yard gain. Then facing another third-down, Garoppolo hit Meyers for another conversion to move just outside the 10-yard line. Two plays later, the duo connected again for a 2-yard touchdown. [Patriots 0 : 10 Raiders]

Injury update: DE Keion White (head) has been downgraded to out.

The Patriots finally found a positive offense play to start their next drive, as Jones hit DeVante Parker on a slant for seven yards. After a second-down run by Ezekiel Elliott was blown up by Maxx Crosby, Jones connected with the back who took it 74 yards for a touchdown - but it was negated by a Hunter Henry hold. New England still received the first-down and then Jones hit Bourne two plays later, who picked up a handful of yards after the catch for a 36-yard gain. The offense then stalled as Jones’ third-down pass was off the mark to Parker. Chad Ryland’s 43-yard field goal was good. [Patriots 3 : 10 Raiders]

Now trailing by a score, the Patriots defense quickly got off the field. A third-down pressure by Ja’Whaun Bentley resulted in an incompletion and punt.

New England picked up an opening first-down on a nine-yard gain off a screen to Bourne and a jet sweep to Elliott on third-down. On the following third-down, Jones lofted a ball downfield to Mike Gesicki who was able to scrap it off the ground for 15 yards. Two plays later, Jones tried to do too much running to his right and was intercepted.

The Raiders took over at their own 34-yard line following the turnover, where Jacobs picked up a first-down on back-to-back carries. Following the two-minute warning, Garoppolo found Meyers over the middle for a 14-yard gain. Meyers was then called for pass interference the next play which pushed Vegas back to the New England 25 with 30 seconds left in the half. Meyers then hauled in one more reception on third-down which was short of the sticks. Carlson knocked through a 37-yard field goal. [Patriots 3 : 13 Raiders]

New England took a knee to enter halftime.

Third Quarter