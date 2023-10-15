Defensive props among best bets for Patriots-Raiders in Week 6

The New England Patriots head out west to face the Las Vegas Raiders as 3-point underdogs in Week 6, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots will look to “start over” on the road after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season.

Here are some prop bets we like while you follow along with the action.

Mac Jones, Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+220): Five of New England’s six touchdowns this season have come through the air. The Raiders have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in over half of their games. If the Patriots get their offense going this week, it’ll come through the air against a struggling Las Vegas secondary.

Christian Barmore, Over 0.25 Sacks (+185): Despite being hard to block all season long, Christian Barmore has generated just one sack. That should change this week against a Raiders offensive line that has struggled. Jimmy Garoppolo has been sacked seven times in the last two weeks against the Steelers and the Packers as the Raiders offense has struggled. Look for Barmore to capitalize in Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders, Under Team Total Points 21.5 (-105): The Raiders haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game this season despite an offense with Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Jakobi Meyers. While New England’s defense may be undermanned without Christian Gonzalez or Matt Judon, it should still be more than enough to hold Las Vegas under this total.