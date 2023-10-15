The New England Patriots entered their Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a league-low two takeaways, and none since their second game of the season. However, it did not take them long to add to that total.

On the Raiders’ second possession of the day in the late first quarter, safety Jabrill Peppers and linebacker Jahlani Tavai teamed up for a spectacular interception.

On a 2nd-and-9, Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed a short pass to Devante Adams. However, the wide receiver was hit immediately by Peppers to pop the ball up into the air. Tavai was able to tip the ball to himself and eventually haul it in for the takeaway.

New England’s offense did not capitalize on the turnover, however. The unit — just like it did on its first possession of the day — went three-and-out quickly.