New England Patriots links 10/16/23 - Comeback sacked, Patriots in free fall

It’s been so long I had forgotten what a touchdown drive looked like. The Patriots managed two successful ones yesterday, and while the points weren’t enough to seal a win, it least it was ... something.

Not much positivity in the day-after links today but there’s really not much on the bones of that carcass for even the diehards to pick out. One writer even suggests leaf raking as a more pleasant and productive way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Guess I’m a diehard then. Our football crowd had fun yesterday, but that’s because we make Sundays about being together as much as watching the game. Thank goodness we like each other, or the last few weeks would have been miserable. I would still like to see the team try to improve as the weeks go on, even if the wins don’t come. I’m curious to see how the franchise handles being on the bottom rung. But I’ll always be watching.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS