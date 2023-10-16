Jalen Reagor, Jeremiah Pharms Jr. revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 6

Jalen Reagor and Jeremiah Pharms Jr. reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday after serving as standard elevations against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 21-17 loss at Allegiant Stadium marked the second call-up for the wide receiver and the maximum third call-up for the defensive tackle. The next would require a move to the 53-man roster.

Reagor, 24, played 14 offensive snaps for a depth chart that went without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound TCU product previously reverted after dressing versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Clearing waivers at the end of August, he signed to New England’s practice squad at its formation. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 draft spent two campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Across 46 games and 24 starts, Reagor stands with 72 receptions for 799 yards and four touchdowns. His career has spanned 1,656 yards on punt and kickoff returns, including a 73-yard score as a rookie.

Pharms, 27, saw a pair of defensive snaps during his third consecutive appearance for the Patriots. Since the calendar turned to October, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman has handled 23 downs and his first NFL tackle beyond the preseason. Undrafted by way of Sacramento City College, San Joaquin Delta College and Friends University in 2019, Pharms made stops with the Champions Indoor Football League’s Wichita Force and the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers before signing ahead of training camp in 2022. He resided on New England’s practice squad for all of last regular season and reached a futures contract in January.

With the reversions as well as the promotion of rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham to the active roster, an open spot remains on the practice squad.

The 1-5 Patriots host the 5-1 Buffalo Bills next Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The AFC East kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.