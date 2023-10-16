NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

Week 6 of the NFL season concluded out in Los Angeles, as Justin Herbert and the Chargers welcome Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to town.

Welcome to our Patriots rooting guide for Monday night.

8:15 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2): Go good game! This one has no major impact for the 1-5 Patriots. Despite it being a battle of opposing conference, both the Cowboys and Chargers fall on New England’s schedule.

So pick your side, sit back, and hopefully enjoy a good game to end the week!

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discuss Monday night’s games.

