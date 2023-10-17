New England Patriots links 10/17/23 - Finding what to build on ... or who to trade off

Today’s links diverge into two directions: Finding something for the offense to build on, or identifying players to trade for draft capital before the October 31 deadline.

The way this team’s luck is going, if the New England Patriots do decide to trade good players away for future picks, the league will step in, launch an investigation and dock the Patriots a first-rounder for intentionally tanking. Roger Goodell: “Yada yada integrity of the game!” Oh! The humanity!

I’m not a fan of Option No. 2, trading away Kendrick Bourne, Kyle Dugger or any other of the team’s solid-performing players. If the Pats take that route I’ll understand why, but season-ticket holders would have every right to be ticked off, and the Krafts will hear about it.

Tanking affects coaching staff as well as players — moving families, and their ability to find new jobs. It isn’t as simple an option as some folks spouting off on social media think. I’ve said it here before, but I just can’t picture them heading down that road. For better or worse, they’ll keep trying to find a way to keep this roster on life support, and maybe some day, to walk again.

TEAM TALK

Evan Lazar ’s After Further Review: Did the Patriots offense find something to build on in the second half vs. the Raiders?

Bill Belichick. WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.

