The New England Patriots were already banged up entering their Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they saw even more of their players get shaken up. Among them was edge defender Josh Uche, who left the contest in the early fourth quarter due to foot injury.

While he did not return to the game and was also not spotted during Tuesday’s practice, the injury does not appear to be a major concern. According to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it is “not considered a long-term issue.”

Uche, 25, is in his fourth year with the Patriots. A former second-round draft pick out of Michigan, he has developed into a productive pass rusher for the club. After registering 11.5 sacks last season, he has two by his name so far this year and leads the team with 17 total quarterback pressures.

However, he exited the game against Las Vegas after the first play of the fourth quarter. Uche quickly departed for the locker room, and was later announced as questionable to return because of the aforementioned foot issue. He never reentered the contest and his status for the upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Bills is in question.

With Uche as well as rookie Keion White both leaving the 21-17 loss in Las Vegas, and with Pro Bowler Matthew Judon on injured reserve due to a biceps issue, the Patriots turned to Anfernee Jennings and Jahlani Tavai to man their edge. Besides those two, the team also has veteran Trey Flowers under contract: the two-time Super Bowl winner currently resides on the physically unable to perform list but has returned to practice already.

If the Patriots want to activate Flowers to their active roster, they have until Oct. 25 to do so. If not, he will spend the remainder of the season on PUP.

The Patriots will host the Bills in Week 7. The Sunday game at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.