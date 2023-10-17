A recent member of the Green Bay Packers’ active roster was among four free agents in Foxborough on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots worked out running back Patrick Taylor along with defensive end William Bradley-King and cornerbacks Jimmy Moreland and Darius Phillips, as first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Taylor, 25, was waived by Green Bay last week after three standard elevations and a promotion from the practice squad. Undrafted out of Memphis in 2020, he has appeared in 27 NFL games to total 151 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards and one touchdown across 52 touches. The 6-foot-2, 217-pound back saw 70 snaps on offense and 31 snaps on special teams for the Packers this fall.

Bradley-King, 25, entered the league with the Washington Commanders in the seventh round of the 2021 draft at No. 240 overall. Released from the practice squad on Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 254-pound former transfer from Arkansas State to Baylor has checked into four career games. He stands with seven tackles and a half-sack.

Moreland, 28, landed with Washington in the seventh round of the 2019 draft class at No. 227 overall. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound James Madison product has made subsequent stops with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. A veteran of 37 games, including 10 starts, his career has spanned 88 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and a half-sack.

Phillips, 28, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft at No. 170 overall. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound corner from Western Michigan has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Texans since 2022. Across 56 appearances, including 10 starts, Phillips stands with 75 tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and one recovery. He has also handled punt and kickoff returns.

New England’s practice squad returned to capacity on Tuesday with the re-signing of offensive tackle Conor McDermott, who had been released from injured reserve with a settlement in September.

The Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.