New England Patriots links 10/18/23 - Coaches take brunt of blame, QB not put in position to succeed

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots sign OL Conor McDermott to the practice squad.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers: Patriots are struggling to find some options at QB.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing Pats options with the trade deadline on the horizon.
- Evan Lazar highlights Bill O’Brien’s message to the offense before Tuesday’s practice and discussed Malik Cunningham’s role moving forward.
- Patriots host a series of fan activations in Germany prior to November 12 game vs. the Colts.
- Press Conferences: Bill O’Brien - Tyquan Thornton.
- Tales from the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates has his tailgate visited by Patriots Hall of Fame nominee Logan Mankins. (5 min. video) /I like this guy.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Tuesday practice update, Takeaways from the loss to the Raiders, Positives to build off of. (2 hrs)
LOCAL LINKS
- Nick O’Malley catches up with Tyquan Thornton, one of the Patriots’ fastest — but leanest — receivers, who says that he used his injury time off to hit the weights and focus on getting stronger.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots got three players at three key positions back at practice on Tuesday.
- Mac Cerullo reports Demario Douglas and Jack Jones both returned to the practice field yesterday, but the Patriots are still missing a lot of key players.
- Taylor Kyles’ Film Room: Patriots offense shows signs of life in dismal defeat. Things are looking bleak after dropping to 1-5, but the offense showed signs of life in an imperfect performance.
- Andrew Callahan gives us his Patriots-Raiders film review: Mac Jones’ offense proving beyond repair despite improvement.
- Michael Hurley serves up some stone-cold leftover Patriots thoughts: It’s so much worse than expected.
- Jerry Thornton gives us his knee-jerk reactions to Week 6: Patriots vs. Raiders. We’ve entered a whole new phase of torment in this long, regional nightmare we’re being forced to endure.
- Matt Geagan considers where would the Patriots’ offense be without Kendrick Bourne.
- Phil Perry thinks the the Patriots’ handling of the QB position this season has been messy, with Malik Cunningham’s nebulous role as a prime example.
- Tom E. Curran says Mac Jones doesn’t deserve being “put in a position to fail” by Bill Belichick and the Patriots.
- Matt Geagan checks in on when we can realistically expect the Patriots to win another game.
- Matt Dolloff believes the Patriots owe it to themselves to sell off whoever they’re not signing.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub guest Mike Reiss weighs in on the Patriots approach at the upcoming NFL trade deadline and if they could be sellers.
- Nick O’Malley finds the Pats’ coaches publicly taking the blame for the team floundering at 1-5.
- Karen Guregian notes Dante Scarnecchia’s Hall of Fame ceremony is Saturday, and speaking with one of his former players, it’s obvious how much he meant to the success of the Patriots.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Belichick the GM has Belichick the coach in tough shape, and it may not end well.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down Mac Jones performance, DeVante Parker’s drop and the defense stepping up in the face of injury. (47 min.)
- Pats Procrastination podcast: Clazzy Clare and Chudders percolate over Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. (35 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill O’Brien: Mac Jones is still the starter, Malik Cunningham’s role will be set “week to week.”
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Patriots OC Bill O’Brien on emergence of rookie Malik Cunningham: ‘He can play a lot of different places’.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Matthew Slater has “no regrets” about returning for the 2023 season.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) As Bill Belichick’s magic fades, the Patriot Way is a far cry from what it used to be.
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) How Patriots’ front-office brain drain has impacted Bill Belichick’s rosters.
- Scott Pioli (NFL.com) NFL trade deadline: An executive’s guide to player transactions.
- Matt Johnson (SportsNaut) Patriots reportedly could be sellers at 2023 NFL trade deadline, several key starters available.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL trade deadline proposed deals: A look at 15 big-name swaps that make sense. Rams acquire OT Trent Brown for 5th-round pick.
- Adam Caplan (Pro Football Network) NFL Trade Rumors: Deadline names to watch.
- Staff (FoxSports) What we learned in Week 6: Bill Belichick’s clock ticking; Jalen Hurts’ pick problem.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ranking the NFL’s 11 worst moves of 2023 offseason, from Sean Payton trade to Daniel Jones extension. Patriots signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster included.
- Eric Fisher (Front Office Sports) Inside the NFL meetings: International games, turf debates, and more.
- Randy Oliver (Daily Snark) NFL is looking to play international games in Spain or Brazil in 2024.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) NFL owners approve proposal to move in-person head coaching interviews to after Divisional Round.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee continues to look at quarterback push play.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Matt Johnson (SportsNaut) Tom Brady’s deal to buy Las Vegas Raiders ownership stake ‘needs a lot of work’, NFL owners not happy over deal.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Aaron Rodgers, Caleb Williams were among the players jostling for equity. ‘Per multiple sources, the representatives of USC quarterback Caleb Williams had been making it known to prospective agents that Williams wants partial ownership of the team that selects him in 2024, if he declares for the draft.’ /Wut?
