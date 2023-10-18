Patriots vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Six sidelined on New England’s longest list of season

The New England Patriots remained without six players during Wednesday’s AFC East work on the Buffalo Bills.

Tight end Hunter Henry, offensive linemen Trent Brown and Riley Reiff, outside linebackers Keion White and Josh Uche, as well as cornerback Jonathan Jones all missed the full-pads practice in Foxborough.

But New England’s lengthiest list of the season extended beyond the non-participants.

Here’s the first injury report heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

TE Hunter Henry (ankle)

OT Trent Brown (chest)

G Riley Reiff (knee)

LB Keion White (concussion)

LB Josh Uche (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Bills

RB Damien Harris (neck, concussion)

TE Quintin Morris (ankle)

DT Ed Oliver (toe)

New England veterans in Henry, Uche and Jones were announced as questionable to return last Sunday at Allegiant Stadium due to respective lower-body injuries. Elsewhere, the 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders saw White downgraded from a game he had started off the edges. The No. 46 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft now resides concussion protocol. But the most recent inactives list included Reiff, who spent September on injured reserve and handled work at both guard spots in his Patriots debut the week prior.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)

WR Demario Douglas (concussion)

C David Andrews (ankle)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Trey Flowers (foot)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

CB Jack Jones (hamstring)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

S Kyle Dugger (foot)

S Jabrill Peppers (knee)

S Cody Davis (knee)

Bills

QB Josh Allen (right shoulder)

DE Greg Rousseau (foot)

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

CB Dane Jackson (foot)

CB Cam Lewis (shoulder)

Stevenson in the backfield, Smith-Schuster out wide and Godchaux at defensive tackle all returned after opening the week among the absent. They were among a total of 14 limited participants for the Patriots after the rookie Douglas made his way back to the practice fields on Tuesday. As for Strange and Onwenu at the starting guard spots, the former had been ruled out prior to trip to Las Vegas while the latter dressed but did not play an offensive snap there. Andrews stayed in for all 60 at center. Both of New England’s starting safeties also practiced in a partial capacity on Wednesday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Bills

TE Dawson Knox (wrist)

TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion)

OT Spencer Brown (knee)

DE A.J. Epenesa (quad)

No Patriots graduated to full participation on Wednesday. Four did so for the Bills, however, including a first-round tight end in Kincaid who was ruled out before the New York Giants matchup due to a concussion.