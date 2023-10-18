Patriots reportedly add running back Patrick Taylor, defensive end William Bradley-King to practice squad

Two spots on the practice squad in Foxborough have changed hands.

The New England Patriots signed running back Patrick Taylor and defensive end William Bradley-King on Wednesday, as first reported by MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

Both were among the free agents recently hosted by the organization for workouts.

Taylor, 25, had been waived by the Green Bay Packers last week after starting the fall with three elevations and a stint on the 53-man roster. Undrafted out of Memphis in 2020, the 6-foot-2, 217-pound back appeared in 27 games during his time in the NFC North. His NFL run includes 151 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards and one touchdown through 52 touches.

Bradley-King, 25, was selected by the Washington Commanders in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 240 overall. Released from the practice squad on Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 254-pound former transfer from Arkansas State to Baylor has appeared in four games. Across 83 snaps on defense, he stands with seven tackles and a half-sack.

Wide receiver T.J. Luther and defensive tackle Manny Jones were not spotted during the media-access portion of Wednesday’s Patriots practice.

Luther, 23, joined New England’s group of 16 as the calendar turned to September. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound undrafted rookie by way of Wofford and Gardner-Webb spent the previous four months with the New York Jets. Part of the cutdown at the league’s 53-man deadline, Luther drew five targets in the preseason and rotated in on special teams.

Jones, 24, had signed at the end of September. Undrafted in 2022, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Colorado State product began his rookie year on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad and went on to appear in four games, recording six tackles through 59 defensive snaps. He cleared waivers in August after being awarded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in May.

The Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.