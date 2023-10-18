Patriots vs. Bills: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

Having lost five of their first six games of the season, the New England Patriots are in dire need of a win in order to maybe start turning their fortunes around. Unfortunately, they will face one of the biggest challenges in the entire league in Week 7: the Buffalo Bills will visit Gillette Stadium.

While the rivalry between the two AFC East teams was a lopsided one during the Tom Brady era, the Bills have since gotten the better of the Patriots — beating them in six of the last seven meetings, including four straight. They are again heavy favorites to win this game.

Will New England be able to fight back this time around? Will the team return to its winning ways? Or will the game be more of the same, both when it comes to the 2023 season and the recent history against Buffalo?

Regardless of how those questions will be answered, we here at Pats Pulpit will do our best to keep you informed and up to date before, during, and after the game. So, in order not to miss any news or analysis from the Patriots’ Week 7 contest versus the Bills, please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit this story stream.