Patriots vs. Bills Thursday injury report: Hunter Henry, Jonathan Jones remain among five non-participants

After beginning Buffalo Bills week without six members of the active roster, the New England Patriots continued without five.

Tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Jonathan Jones returned to the practice fields on Thursday. But both veteran starters were officially non-participants while offensive tackle Trent Brown was upgraded to limited.

Here’s the second injury report heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

TE Hunter Henry (ankle)

G Riley Reiff (knee)

LB Keion White (concussion)

LB Josh Uche (knee, foot)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Bills

RB Damien Harris (neck, concussion)

TE Quintin Morris (ankle)

DT Ed Oliver (toe)

Present but not participating on Thursday, Henry and Jones were announced as questionable during last weekend’s Las Vegas Raiders matchup due to ankle injuries. As for Reiff, who spent September on injured reserve due to a separate knee issue, he had been ruled out on the final injury report before the road trip. The longtime tackle made his Patriots debut the week prior at both guard spots. But two outside linebackers have also yet to practice this week. As White entered the NFL’s concussion protocol at Allegiant Stadium, Uche suffered a foot injury to go with his previous knee injury.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)

WR Demario Douglas (concussion)

WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring)

OT Trent Brown (chest)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

C David Andrews (ankle)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Trey Flowers (foot)

CB Jack Jones (hamstring)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

S Kyle Dugger (foot)

S Jabrill Peppers (knee)

S Cody Davis (knee)

Bills

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

CB Cam Lewis (shoulder)

A total of 15 Patriots move forward in a partial capacity, with Brown back from a chest injury and Boutte the lone new name on the list due to a hamstring injury. New England’s limited group continues to include members of the physically unable to perform list and injured reserve who saw their 21-day windows open. It also includes a trio of wide receivers, the starting interior offensive line, as well as a safety tandem has been on the field for over 90 percent of the defensive snaps.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Bills

QB Josh Allen (right shoulder)

TE Dawson Knox (wrist)

TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion)

OT Spencer Brown (knee)

DE A.J. Epenesa (quad)

DE Greg Rousseau (foot)

CB Dane Jackson (foot)

While unlisted, the Patriots removed Rhamondre Stevenson from the injury report. The lead running back, who scored his second touchdown of the fall in the 21-17 loss to Las Vegas, had been limited with an ankle ailment on Wednesday. And in Orchard Park, three players graduated to full participation on Thursday, including the Pro Bowler under center.