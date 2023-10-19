NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

The NFL heads to the Superdome where the New Orleans Saints (-2) welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars (+2) to town.

From a New England (+9) perspective, here’s who Patriots fans should be rooting for. Welcome to our Thursday night Patriots Rooting Guide for Week 5.

8:15 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-3): Go Jaguars! While Jacksonville is in the AFC, New England may be taking an early look at the draft board at 1-5. The tiebreaker for draft selections is whatever team has the weaker strength of schedule, so the Patriots will root for teams on their schedule to lose.

As New England took on New Orleans earlier this season, a Jaguars win will lower the Patriots own strength of schedule.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discussion tonight’s Thursday night action.

