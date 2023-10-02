NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football: Patriots rooting guide, picks, open thread, and more

After back-to-back Monday night double headers, just one game concludes Week 4 of the NFL season. That contest will take place in MetLife Stadium as the New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks.

Welcome to our Patriots rooting guide for Monday night.

8:15 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2): Go Giants (gross)! As tough as that may be, New York falls on the Patriots schedule this season. A potential victory would positively impact New England’s own strength of schedule.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discuss Monday night’s games.

If you’re looking to make your own pick on the game, please head over to DraftKings Sportsbook.