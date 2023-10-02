The New England Patriots suffered a 38-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to drop to 1-3 on the season.

Here is who caught our eye for better or worse upon live viewing.

Loser: QB Mac Jones. Sunday was the worst game Mac Jones has played in a Patriots uniform. Despite being significantly better under pressure to start the season, he was skittish in the pocket and coughed up six points on a strip sack. Jones then made a handful of bad decisions, throwing back across the field numerous times with one leading to a pick-six. In total, Jones had two interceptions and a fumble as he completely fell apart against Dan Quinn and the Cowboys defense.

Loser: Everyone else. Numerous penalties (including three on right guard Michael Onwenu), route running details, 53 rushing yards on 23 carries, getting stopped on a fourth-down QB sneak for the second straight week, missed tackles, giving up a two-point conversion on a fake field goal, missing a 52-yard field. None of it was pretty. Bury the damn tape.

Loser: Health. Beyond the poor play, New England did not get any help in the injury department as they lost their two best defensive players. It started in the first quarter when Christian Gonzalez went down with a right shoulder injury. That left New England’s already thin cornerback room to just Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade. To make matters worse, Matthew Judon then suffered a lower bicep tendon tear in the fourth quarter, which will likely force him to miss an extended period of time.

Honorable mentions: