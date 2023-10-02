Not even four minutes had ticked off the clock in the second quarter before the New England Patriots found themselves trailing by multiple scores to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

It’s a trend that the Patriots have been all too familiar with in recent years and one that often has stemmed from their inability to hang onto the football.

“We just got to take care of the ball,” Ezekiel Elliott said post game. “We have to take care of the ball better. I think that is everything. I think we had some momentum early in the game. We were moving the ball well. Just got to be more disciplined, and, ball security.”

Elliott’s assessment was true, as New England moved the football well on their opening two drives before settling for a field goal and failing on a fourth-down conversion. But on their third possession, they started to dig their own grave yet again.

Trailing 10-3 and backed up on their own eight-yard line, Mac Jones was flushed from the pocket but continued to hold the football. The ball then came loose as he was hit from behind which resulted in an easy scoop and score for Dallas.

That wasn't the end of it, however. Two possessions later, Jones got antsy in a relatively clean pocket and started to move to his right before firing an ill-advised pass back across the field to the left sideline. Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland was there waiting for the easy pick-six.

“We just got to take care of the ball, first things first. We got to keep it,” Elliott added. “The biggest thing is, when we have the ball in our hands, we have to keep the ball and be smart with it.”

Jones later added to the turnover total on New England’s first drive of the second half, targeting JuJu Smith-Schuster on fourth-and-two. It was Bland again in coverage, who was in perfect position to easily make a play on the ball.

“He just read it right,” Smith-Schuster said post game. “He jumped in front of me, got a good interception. I tried to strip the ball out at the end and couldn’t get it out. It was a tough one.”

Through the first four weeks, New England ranks fifth in the NFL with seven total giveaways (four interceptions, three fumbles). The lack of ball security has gone hand-in-hand with the slow starts, as the 25-point first half deficit against Dallas marked the third time this season that New England has faced a double-digit lead in the first half.

The Patriots have not been able to dig themselves out of any of those leads, and if they now hope to dig themselves out of this 1-3 hole, it will start with protecting the football.

“I think it just goes back to self-inflicted wounds,” Smith-Schuster said. “Our number one priority is ball security, and protect the ball whether on offense, defense, and we didn’t do a good job of that. Especially early in the game with the momentum they had, it just didn’t go our way.”